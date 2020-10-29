by David Leask

In Naples the city’s main piazza was filled first by thousands of people and then by hundreds of white taxis whose drivers can no longer get fares.

In Turin protestors hurled petrol bombs at police. In Milan it took tear gas to get angry crowds to break up. In Rome’s historic centre neo-fascists and football hooligans let off flares.

A wave of anger has swept across Italy over a new nationwide Covid ‘curfew’ under which bars and restaurants have to shutter by six.

Most Italians, reports suggest, are willing to knuckle down for the sake of public health, even as some turn to violence.

But, at least for some, there is something else that is causing discontent in Italy: devolution.

Either because they think autonomous regions are using it too much or because they are using it too little.

Italy’s curfew - imposed under a decree from premier Giuseppe Conte - is not quite as national as it might appear.

Some local leaders are using long-standing autonomy statutes to challenge or even contradict Conte’s decree.

For example, one of Italy’s autonomous provinces, the trilingual South Tyrol or Alto Adige, has decided its night-time economy can stay open.

Arno Kompatscher, the Alpine area’s German-speaking president, issued his own ordinance, which, at least locally, trumps Mr Conte’s decree.

That means the half a million or so inhabitants of the province bordering Austria and Switzerland can drink out till eight, not six, and eat out till ten.

The differences between local and Italy-wide rules are very small. But, as in the United Kingdom, they are politically very significant.

“In fact, we are going to adopt most of the new national degree with a few adjustments for our local circumstances,” Mr Kompatscher said, according to Italian TV news channel TGcom24. “By behaving responsibly we can keep the health situation under control, avoid further drastic measures and return more quickly to the most normal life possible.”

He added that he had the powers to do this under the autonomy granted to his province, which is also known, respectfully in the Italian, German and Ladin languages, as Bolzano, Bozen and Balsan, the three names of its capital city.

That did not go down well with some politicians in the rest of Italy.

“This is a slap in the face for the rules,” declared Dario Bond, a councillor who represents a neighbouring Alpine province, Belluno. “If it is true that we all have to respect the decree for our collective health then it is unacceptable that Bolzano, as always, does whatever it wants.”

Mr Bond, who is a member of the rightist party of former premier Silvio Berlusconi, Forza Italia, said bars and restaurants in neighbouring areas were now going to face “unfair competition”.

Referring to the autonomous province, he concluded: “The 'state within a state' strikes again and creates enormous harm.”

Südtirol in German or Alto Adige in Italian, the area around Bolzano, was long a disputed territory. It has been part of Austria and Italy and has a rich linguistic diversity, including half of the world’s Ladin speakers.

This history - and its language complexity - accounts for the province’s current autonomy, which dates, in one form or another, from the end of World War Two.

Mr Kompatscher is the leader of the Südtiroler Volkspartei, or SVP, an ally of the Scottish National Party and champion of German and Ladin-speakers in the area.

The SVP has enemies. So does devolution.

Some politicians are already calling for Mr Conte to overrule Mr Kompatscher and his counterpart in the neighbouring autonomous Trentino, who has also defied the national decree with his own ordinance

Alessio Pascucci, who set up and leads the Italia in Comune party representing local mayors up and down the country, said divergence from the national curfew was ‘scandalous” and “shameful”.

Mr Pascucci on Tuesday accused Mr Conte and his coalition government of failing to act because they depend on SVP votes in parliament.

He said: “Staying silent to satisfy the mania of autonomy of the SVP means selling out Italy in exchange for a vote of confidence to keep his job.”

Italian devolution is assymetrical and complex.

Bolzano and Trentino are Italy’s two autonomous provinces and come together to form an autonomous region, Trentino-Alto-Adige.

There are four other autonomous regions.

In one of them, Sicily, there are calls for local authorities to follow their Alpine counterparts and go their own way.

The island has not suffered as much from Covid as the mainland as the rest of Italy. Some business lobbies - and politicians - say it should not have to suffer the economic costs of the curfew.

“The time has come to use our special status,” Cateno De Luca, the mayor of Messina, a Sicilian city, announced on Tuesday, according to Italian wire agency Ansa.

By Tuesday evening there were protests against the national decree outside Sicily’s regional president’s residence in Palermo. The gripe? Lack of financial support for closed businesses.

Local paper La Sicilia recorded the chants of protestors. “If you close us down, you pay us,” they yelled. “Sicily won’t give in.”