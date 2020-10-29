They are stunning islands that have suffered massive depopulation.

But such is the existential threat that the official revamped tourist website for the Outer Hebrides is now being used to recruit potential islanders.

The ‘Become an Islander’ section of Outer Hebrides Tourism’s new website tells people “you can stop dreaming about island life and finally become an islander”.

Tourists are encouraged to not just visit but stay for good.

Ironically it is launched at a time when local estate agents say there has been a flood of sales in the pandemic to people wanting to escape city life - especially to those from south of the border.

But the National Records of Scotland predict that the total population of the Outer Hebrides will fall to 22,709 by 2043. This is a projected decline of 16% or 4,021 people between 2018 and 2043. The equivalent figure for Scotland over the same time period is an increase of 2.5%.

The local authority with the sharpest projected population decline from 2018-2028 is the islands again with a drop of minus 6.1%.

According to a previous Highlands and Islands Enterprise report population trends for young people in the isles “are quite bleak.”

The Outer Hebrides registered only 1% growth of its 15-29 year-old population between 2001-2011, and its young population is

expected to decrease a staggering 38% between 2012 and 2037.

Last year there were just 200 births registered in the NHS Western Isles area - a record low, and 145 less than 1990.

However Scottish islands are consistently among the happiest places to live in the UK, according to data from the Office for National Statistics and others.

The eye-catching new website (www.visitouterhebrides.co.uk) launched today to showcase the islands’ landscape and culture to visitors considering a trip - and hoping to lure more permanent residents.

The Become and Islander section says:”Island life has long been a private dream for many. Offering a better work-life balance, a safe space to bring up children, commutes with jaw-dropping views, and getting to stroll along our pristine beaches or exploring our dramatic east coast on your days off.

“High speed internet now allows businesses from all industries to stay connected to the mainland cities and wider world.

“For entrepreneurs, the Western Isles has a large percentage of Self Employed (10% compared to the Scottish Average of 7%). With support available from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Businesses Gateway, land trusts and the wider community, the islands could be the perfect place to launch that idea you’ve had.

“There are also a constant stream of vacancies for core jobs currently available throughout the islands, that are vital to the communities.

“For those with children, or planning a family, the islands offer a safe open space for kids to call home, wide-open countryside to fuel their imagination, the chance to learn Gaelic language, culture and music, as well as a great range of clubs in sports and the creative arts

“For those with interests in wildlife, Gaelic language and culture or history, our islands offer the opportunity to make these hobbies your career.

“For those with an artistic flare, the Outer Hebrides offer endless inspiration to inspire your creativity.

“And as for those who would like to contribute to our growing tourism industry, we have a strong network to support you.

“In coming months, we will be developing this section of our site to highlight, the living, driven and energetic community in the Outer Hebrides.", which will include:Advice on things to consider when moving to the Outer Hebrides.

“Interviews with those who have set-up home and businesses in Lewis, Harris, Uist and Barra.

“Resources where to find accommodation and jobs.

“Support for developing your own enterprise and help you decide which island is best suited for you.

“So you can stop dreaming about island life and finally become an islander.”

Developed by Outer Hebrides Tourism, the official destination management organisation from Barra to the Butt of Lewis, with over 400 members drawn from all sectors of tourism, Visit Outer Hebrides is the leading site in the islands for visitors seeking information and accommodation throughout the islands, with two million page views per year.

The new website gives the Outer Hebrides the most up-to-date online presence of any destination in the country. The site acts as a cornerstone of the tourism industry’s recovery plan to bounce back from a 2020 season savaged by the coronavirus pandemic and the wounding effects of four months of total lockdown.

The website, the culmination of a nine-month project, uses dramatic contemporary imagery, provided by islanders and visitors as well as professional photographers, to inspire potential tourists, as well as making it easier for them to plan their trip by providing the facility to book online - functionality which will be switched on in the coming weeks. Tourism businesses have a much broader range of options to promote their business, including videos and social media.

The new website includes a higher profile for the Gaelic language, including presenting the home-page in both English and Gaelic. It also reflects the success of the Hebridean Way, the islands’ own long-distance walking and cycling routes, in attracting visitors with a dedicated site.

Rob McKinnon, Chief Executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism said:“After a year that left many parts of the tourism industry on their knees, this new website acts as a vote of confidence in our industry. We hope it will inspire both the businesses enduring hard times and visitors who are planning to visit in years to come.”