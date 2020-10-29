Scots have been left “raging” after a social media account claiming to be organising "secret raves" was discovered online.

The Instagram page, which posted for the first time two weeks ago, has already accrued almost 6,000 followers to date - and has now been reported to the police.

In a stream of videos posted over the course of Tuesday, organisers hinted at an event taking place on Saturday, November 7, despite coronavirus regulations in force across the country.

The so-called 'raves' will have private security, toilet facilities, DJs and are for "strictly over 18s", those running the page have said.

Posts made to the page also repeatedly urged its followers to share the news of the proposed event with friends.

Gavin Lundy, who is running as the SNP's candidate for Ayr in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election, said on Twitter that seeing the page had left him feeling "pretty raging".

He posted: "Not to be a massive grass, but I’ve just stumbled across ‘Glasgow Secret Raves’ on insta and I’m pretty raging.

"Pulling stuff like this risks any return to normality for everyone else in the foreseeable future.

"[I] hope it gets stopped soon."

The instagram page in question has been reported, and Police Scotland have reminded the public to "take personal responsibility" and "do the right thing".

Police were granted powers to break up large house parties being held in breach of coronavirus restrictions at the end of August.

A spokesperson said: "Despite overwhelming levels of co-operation and support from communities across Scotland, a small minority of people continue to host or participate in parties and gatherings.

"The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading."

It comes after it emerged police in Scotland have been called to break up hundreds of house parties every week despite the coronavirus ban on households meeting indoors.

A freedom of information request obtained by BBC Scotland showed that officers were called out to 3,052 illegal gatherings between August 28 and October 14 - a third of which happened after the ban on indoor visits.

There have also been 83 arrests and more than 420 fines have been issued.

Meanwhile in London, police were called out to a derelict pub when a “dangerous” illegal rave took place at the beginning of the month.

More than 150 people attended the unlicensed music event.

London Metropolitan Police confirmed that the event had “recklessly breached” coronavirus regulations, resulting in the rave’s organiser facing a £10,000 fine.