Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce how local authorities will fall into each category of Scotland's five-tier strategy later today.

The new graded system is to come into effect on Monday after the proposals were backed by the Scottish Parliament.

It will be a system with five levels, ranging from the baseline Level 0 to the highest Level 4.

And later today, the First Minister is due to outline how each area in Scotland will be impacted by the tiered lockdown restrictions at FMQs.

Yesterday, local leaders in Lanarkshire pleaded with the Scottish Government not to impose the toughest coronavirus restrictions in the area – warning they could have “potentially catastrophic impacts” on local businesses.

North and South Lanarkshire are the only two authorities where the First Minister has been considering imposing the toughest restrictions straight away.

If the area is placed in Level 4, bars and restaurants would remain closed while non-essential shops would also have to shut, along with hairdressers, gyms, libraries and visitor attractions.

Much of central Scotland, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as Dundee, could be placed straight into Level 3 when the tiers are introduced from Monday.

In Level 3, bars and restaurants are not permitted to sell alcohol either indoors or outside, and must close by 6pm.

Ms Sturgeon also indicated the Highlands Council area, as well as Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and Moray, could all go straight into Level 1 – the second lowest tier – in the new plan.

And while being in Level 1 could allow people to meet in other’s homes again – six people from two households are permitted to meet indoors in such areas – the First Minister said the restriction on indoor gatherings would remain in place “for a period as an extra precaution” as Scotland transitions to the new system.