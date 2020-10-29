A 'danger to life' weather warning has come into force, with the Met Office cautioning of periods of heavy rainfall and potential flooding for many Scots continuing over the course of the weekend.
The Met Office's yellow alert indicates periods of heavy rain are expected to affect southern, central and western Scotland through the weekend bringing a risk of flooding.
The weather alert, which comes into force from 9am on Thursday and lasts until the end of Sunday, show vast swathes of the country affected by heavy downfalls, including Glasgow, Dumfries and Galloway, Fife and Stirling.
Other areas of the country are also likely to see heavy rain with the warning covering the Scottish Borders up the west coast to Highland - and can expect some flooding and transport disruption.
The Met Office have said there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, adding there could be a "danger to life" as a result of fast flowing or deep flood water.
Yellow Warning of Rain affecting Scotland (SW Scotland, Lothian Borders) https://t.co/B4JgcdyRaf pic.twitter.com/zRWQyei8t1— Met Office warnings (@metofficeSScot) October 28, 2020
These periods of torrential rain, especially across southern, central and western Scotland will continue through Saturday and, after a respite overnight, Sunday.
The rain will fall onto already saturated ground increasing the risk of flooding.
What to expect
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
