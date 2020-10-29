Two people have been killed in a suspected terror attack in Nice, according to French police.

The mayor of Nice, in the South of France, tweeted that a knife attack had taken place in the Notre Dame district of the city, and urged citizens to avoid the area. 

HeraldScotland: French media have reported the knife attack took place inside Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice (Image: Google Maps)French media have reported the knife attack took place inside Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice (Image: Google Maps)

He stated that "everything suggested a terrorist attack" and added that one person had been arrested. 

France's interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, has also confirmed that a police operation is underway.

More to follow.