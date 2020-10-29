Two people have been killed in a suspected terror attack in Nice, according to French police.
The mayor of Nice, in the South of France, tweeted that a knife attack had taken place in the Notre Dame district of the city, and urged citizens to avoid the area.
Je suis sur place avec la @PoliceNat06 et la @pmdenice qui a interpellé l’auteur de l’attaque. Je confirme que tout laisse supposer à un attentat terroriste au sein de la basilique Notre-Dame de #Nice06. pic.twitter.com/VmpDqRwzB1— Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020
He stated that "everything suggested a terrorist attack" and added that one person had been arrested.
France's interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, has also confirmed that a police operation is underway.
More to follow.
