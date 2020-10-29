Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce which lockdown level each local authority will fall into today.

The new five-tier local lockdown restrictions are set to come into effect of Monday 2 November, replacing the current system in place.

Speaking at her daily coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said:

"Tomorrow, we will formally confirm which areas of Scotland will be in which level of the framework from the 2nd of November.

"And work to finalise these arrangements will take place over the course of today and this evening, where I will receive advice from the government’s clinical advisors, and the Cabinet will reach a conclusion. That will also take account of ongoing consultation with local authorities.

She added that she will also publish "more detailed tables on what the different levels mean for children, and for people who were shielding over the spring and summer."

The First Minister is expected to set out the details of the next steps the Scottish Government will take at around 12.20pm.

The Scottish Parliament will be showing her statement live on Scottish Parliament TV here.

Alternatively, it will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland.

You can also follow all the changes on our live blog.

What can we expect?





Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce how local authorities will fall into each category of Scotland's five-tier strategy later today.

The new graded system is to come into effect on Monday after the proposals were backed by the Scottish Parliament.

It will be a system with five levels, ranging from the baseline Level 0 to the highest Level 4.

North and South Lanarkshire are the only two authorities where the First Minister has been considering imposing the toughest restrictions straight away.

If the area is placed in Level 4, bars and restaurants would remain closed while non-essential shops would also have to shut, along with hairdressers, gyms, libraries and visitor attractions.

Much of central Scotland, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as Dundee, could be placed straight into Level 3 when the tiers are introduced from Monday.

In Level 3, bars and restaurants are not permitted to sell alcohol either indoors or outside, and must close by 6pm.

Ms Sturgeon also indicated the Highlands Council area, as well as Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and Moray, could all go straight into Level 1 – the second lowest tier – in the new plan.

And while being in Level 1 could allow people to meet in other’s homes again – six people from two households are permitted to meet indoors in such areas – the First Minister said the restriction on indoor gatherings would remain in place “for a period as an extra precaution” as Scotland transitions to the new system.