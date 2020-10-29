STV’S head of news has quit after reportedly being accused of “inappropriate conduct” by female staff members.
The broadcaster confirmed Steven Ladurantaye will step down, citing “mental health reasons”.
The Times reports that the move has followed an investigation into allegations of misconduct from female colleagues.
The Canadian was headhunted for the role in 2018 having previously worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Twitter.
STV’s deputy head of news, Linda Grimes, will now oversee the broadcaster’s news and current affairs operation.
A spokeswoman for the company said: “We take complaints about inappropriate conduct at STV extremely seriously. We will always investigate fully, while respecting the duty of care we owe to all parties involved.”
She added: “Steven Ladurantaye has resigned as STV’s head of news and current affairs for medical reasons around mental health, for which he is receiving treatment.”
