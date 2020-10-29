New scanning technology that will allow cardiologists to more accurately detect heart abnormalities in unborn babies will make Scotland a leader in feotal medicine, experts have said.

The country's only accredited Consultant Fetal Cardiologist, Dr Lindsey Hunter, said the scanner will make an 'incredible' difference to children affected by Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), allowing medics to detect problems at an earlier stage.

Each year in Scotland, 1 in 100 babies are born with CHD, the most common group of newborn and fetus abnormalities - with many needing life-saving care and surgery after birth. Patients generally, also require life-long monitoring and care.

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity has been given £96,000 to fund ultra-high resolution scanning equipment for Scotland’s national Fetal Cardiology Service, which is based at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children.

READ MORE: Scots patients with congenital heart disorders facing appointment delays and cancellations

The new equipment will also be used by fetal cardiologists to pioneer new techniques and research, putting Scotland at the forefront of an area of medicine which is seeing significant development.

Dr Lindsey Hunter, Consultant Fetal Cardiologist,said: “The structures that we look at in the heart are only millimetres in size, about the size of a thumbnail.

"This new scanner will provide the highest level of detail to make sure we can give an accurate diagnosis and put the appropriate treatment plans in place to care for these unborn babies up until, and after birth.

“We’re proud that this new and enhanced equipment will make Scotland a leader in fetal medicine, allowing us to trial new techniques and ways of working to provide even better care for our families.”

Funding was secured for the fetal heart scanner by Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity through a year of fundraising activities by employees at Barclays in Scotland including the virtual Kiltwalk, skydives, 10k runs and marathons, which saw staff raising more than £100,000.

READ MORE: Scots cancer patient first to benefit from ground-breaking surgery involving two hospitals

Scott Stewart, Head of Barclays Scotland, said: “I am proud of the generosity and kindness of colleagues who have gone above and beyond to raise funds for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

"Their efforts, with matched funding from Barclays, have translated into a lifeline for families and helped to give Scotland an important boost in a pioneering area of medicine."

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity raises money to fund life-changing projects and services to support young patients, their families and NHS staff. To donate, visit www.GlasgowChildrensHospitalCharity.org.