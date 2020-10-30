LIFE around the world remains altered beyond recognition for millions of people as the pandemic rages, but in China, where the first case of Covid-19 emerged last year, life has largely returned to normal.

The pandemic is still surging?

Around the world, deaths and cases continue to rise daily. There have been more than 44.5 million cases of of the virus, with fatalities at more than 1,175,000 million. The worst hit countries have been America, at more than 227,000 deaths and nearly 9 million cases, with Brazil and India close behind. Antarctica has remained the only continent to be unaffected as of yet.

What about China?

China, which has a population of around 1.4 billion, has filed official figures that claim 91,175 cases of the virus have been officially detected, with just 4,739 deaths recorded. The low figures in the world's most populous country have been called into question and research from Washington University in St Louis School of Medicine, along with Ohio State University, found that "China's COVID-19 statistics fall outside of recognised and accepted medical norms”.

China was the first affected country?

News of a possible virus outbreak in the city of Wuhan emerged in late December/early January, but it is now thought to have begun in October of last year. The risk of human-to-human transmission was downplayed and not confirmed till later in the month.

Now?

Regardless of their data, it does seem that China has managed to control the virus. China’s Fashion Week took place last week with mask-less models and no apparent social distancing measures, with similar scenes reported elsewhere in the country, as restaurants are open, live performances ongoing and cinemas at 75% capacity. Disneyland is open with measures in place, as are museums and theatres.

Pool party?

In August, pictures of thousands of people attending a pool party at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, packed close together and without masks, went - for want of a better word - viral, serving to show how different life is there compared to most of the world.

Golden week?

During the eight-day “golden week” holiday earlier this month - traditionally a popular time for weddings - 600,000 couples got married across China, while 637 million people travelled around the country and, according to the ministry of culture and tourism, spent around $69.5 billion (466bn yuan).

So what has China done?

Adopted a strict and sometimes extreme approach, involving a variety of measures, including surveillance. Citizens have been required to use software on their smartphones to determine whether they should be quarantined or allowed into public spaces. Analysis by the New York Times found the system also allegedly shares information with the police. Drones have also been used for surveillance, as well as for other purposes, such as disinfectant spraying.

Mass testing?

The first sign of the virus in any area is addressed. Last week, China mass tested five million people over a few days, imposing lockdown restrictions in the prefecture of Kashgar after a single asymptomatic case was reported. A further 164 cases - all asymptomatic - were found, according to health data.