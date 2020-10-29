Almost 40 people have died overnight from coronavirus, according to the Scottish Government.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 37 new deaths had been registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death count to 2791.
Another 1128 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, meaning Scotland's total number of cases now sits at 61,531.
New figures confirmed 1152 people were in hospital - an increase of 35 from yesterday - with 86 in intensive care, marking an increase of one.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 416.
A total of 266 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 121 cases recorded in Ayrshire and Arran and 117 cases in Lothian.
Shetland was the only health board area to record no new cases.
