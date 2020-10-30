THE rugby world was saddened and concerned when former Scotland scrum half Roy Laidlaw revealed he is suffering from dementia. Roy believes repeated head knocks, suffered during a career that included 47 international appearances, contributed to his condition. Until comparatively recently, head knocks and concussions were considered part and parcel of the game. I recall being knocked unconscious during a school rugby practice. When revived, I was allowed to play on and then cycle home. The teacher in charge didn’t bother to inform my parents of what had happened.

The incident didn’t dampen my enthusiasm for the sport. In later years I enjoyed my jousts with international and Lions’ players including “Mighty Mouse” McLauchlan, Sandy Carmichael and Gordon Brown. And therein lies the difference between the game then and now. Back then, the gap between international and club players wasn’t unbridgeable. Like us they were amateurs, training two or three times a week and playing on a Saturday. In contrast, present-day club players cannot compete with their professional counterparts. Daily training means they are fitter, faster and much, much bigger. Today’s professional three quarters are larger than most forwards of my vintage.