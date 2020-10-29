Local authorities in Scotland have been assigned a 'tier' in a new system aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

As part of the country's new tier system, each area has been given a number, from 0-4, which will determine the level of restrictions.

We've pulled together the numbers to give you an interactive map of each tier - and the restrictions that each level brings.