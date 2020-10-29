LABOUR's former leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after saying he did not accept recommendations of an anti-Semitism review.

The MP has been suspended and the whip has been removed, after he refused to retract his remarks.

It comes after a damning report was published this morning into the party's failures to handle anti-Semitism under his watch, concluding that the leader of the opposition's office unlawfully meddled with complaints.

It also found that the party could have more effectively handled complaints if the leader had been willing to do so.

Mr Corbyn published a statement following the report's release, saying he thought the scale of anti-Semitism within the party was "overstated" and that he did not accept all of the report's findings.

Now party chiefs have removed the whip from their former leader, and suspended him pending an investigation.

A statement from the party said: "In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation.

"He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party."

Following his suspension, Mr Corbyn tweeted that he would "strongly contest" the decision.

He said: " I will strongly contest the political intervention to suspend me. I’ve made absolutely clear those who deny there has been an antisemitism problem in the Labour Party are wrong.

"I will continue to support a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of racism."