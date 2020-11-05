Daisy On The Outer Line

Ross Sayers

Cranachan, £8.99

What is the book about?

Daisy is a flawed character. After ruining her stepdad’s funeral a couple of days before Christmas she falls asleep drunk on the subway and wakes up at the start of that month. To get her back to her life, she needs to save his.

Who is it aimed at?

From aged 14.

What was your favourite part?

The handling of tough themes like death, mental well-being, and self worth with warmth and the right amount of humour.

What was your least favourite?

Due to her tough exterior that Daisy clearly puts a lot of effort into maintaining, there are moments I lost track of her, but upon getting to know the character more she became someone clearly a little lost but relatable and uniquely interesting to read about.

Which character would you most like to meet?

Daisy. She is often selfish and so to an extent the narration was very much focused on her, but her wit, self-awareness and journey to be a better person drew me in.

Why should someone buy this book?

It felt far from pretentious, and more like catching up with a friend about everything from strained family relationships to time travel.