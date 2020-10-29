AN MP who quit the Labour party following its failure to handle anti-Semitism has called Jeremy Corbyn's claims 'beyond the pale' as she described her own torment while a party member.

Mr Corbyn, the party's former leader, has been suspended and had the whip removed after he said he did not agree with all of the findings in a damning report on anti-Semitism by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The Islington North MP also said he thought the scale of anti-Semitism within the party had been "overstated" for political reasons.

Luciana Berger, a Jewish MP who quit the party in 2019, said his remarks were "beyond the pale", and she had "no words" for the response.

She said: "I have no words for that response today.

"That response is off the back of an extensive 18 month investigation by a statutory body that, as he pointed out at the start, was created by the Labour Party when it was in government.

"That independent public body has found the Labour party to be guilty of serious failings, and it lays the blame squarely at the door of the Labour Party leadership, of which Jeremy Corbyn was at the helm."

In a statement prior to Mr Corbyn's suspension, Ms Berger said: "Anti-Jewish discrimination was a real and widespread phenomenon across the party, from top to bottom.

"It was not invented, concocted or exaggerated. It took place in plain sight.

"Party processes gave the antisemites cover.

"The party facilitated a culture of bullying, bigotry and intimidation against Jewish people from within its ranks.

"At every step of the way, Jeremy Corbyn enabled this to happen."

She added: "My own experience was an unceasing catalogue of deeply disturbing incidents.

"I was subject to sustained levels of online and in person antisemitism from party members, including accusations of conspiracy, bad faith, general malevolence and dual loyalty.

"The volume and toxicity of this abuse was particularly bad during my last two years.

"For months Party HQ knew about a physical threat made against me by a party member but failed to inform either me or the police about it. A different party member was convicted of harassment towards me.

"I received hand delivered correspondence to my office signed off by supporters of Jeremy Corbyn that said I would have acid thrown on me and I would be stabbed and raped.

"I had to take extensive personal safety measures, limiting my freedom of movement. It was relentless."