THE people have spoken. And, as usual, they are talking mince. When I say “the people”, I mean folk online. Do they represent us all? Mibbes aye. Mibbes naw.

You say: “What were they speakin’ aboot?” They were speakin’ aboot – sorry, speaking about (forgot I was writing for a newspaper there and not just ranting away doon the pub; easy to get these two confused) – who they wanted to represent them.

Their verdict? They wanted ostentatiously proletarian soap actor Danny Dyer (DD) to replace Tory toff Boris O’Johnson at Number Ten, ken?

They were backing DD’s declaration that yon Government in yonder Westminster should be run by “real” working-class people and not by a privileged, Eton-schooled elite.

Said DD: “[We] must learn now that the people who went to Eton can’t run this country. They’ve … tried to do it, and this little group who all went to the same school in the same class, it doesn’t work.

“So I feel we need some working-class people … people who have lived a real life, people that are in touch with what’s going on in reality, to maybe come to the front now and start getting involved in how this country’s run.”

Alas, nominated by The Mob, DD said he was too busy himself to do it. That’s the trouble with working class people: always working.

I haven’t seen any show Mr Dyer appears in, but I’ve seen clips of him on educational documentaries, and rather admire him, as I admire Cockneys generally. And he has a point about toffs who went to the same school running the country. That is well weird.

But is it wrong to deplore toffs per se? To prejudge them? To be prejudiced against them? There’s good and bad in every class. But there’s no denying that toffs form an exclusive club.

Many years ago, a public school, Tory-voting pal of mine took me to a pub full of male toffs in Midlothian. It was horribly discombobulating. Even my mate, whose public school was minor and who did real work as a tree surgeon, found it uncomfortable.

Same at a Countryside Alliance rally: where had this entirely different class of people, with their distinctive dress (waxed jackets, tweedy troosers), folk you never saw on buses or at the football, come from?

They’re a distinct and alien entity. Now, if you said that about any other minority group, you’d be in big trouble. But this minority group runs the country. And the question is: are they prejudiced against us?

They’re certainly prejudiced against me. Female toffs, in particular, hate me instinctively. I’d to interview several aristocratic lords and whatnot in my day, and we’d get along fine till The Lady arrived.

At newspaper functions, I’d be introduced to the posh wives of editors, politicians, even TV stars, and they’d hate me right away. Did I do wrong offering them a tin of Tennent's? May a man not speak with three mini sausage rolls in his mouth?

You’ll recall, too, that I offered Boris a lift in our car once and, despite needing to get from Belfast to Dublin like us, he pooh-poohed the offer unhesitatingly, not fancying the company of three socialist-looking Scotchmen – including the late, great Ian Bell in the back seat – who’d probably make him eat meat pies and talk about footer.

But, of course, it’s not just prejudice against me and my mates that matters, but against the poor generally, as evidenced horrendously by Antoinette-style suggestions from Tories recently about cheap meals that paupers trying to feed their children should rustle up.

Still, the ethics of toffophobia are complex. Ultimately, we should always judge the individual not the group. You say: “But what if they’re all rotters to a man and woman?” They can’t all be, surely? Besides, you need brains to run a country. And Boris isn’t as daft as he looks. Thankfully.

I smell a Borat

GOOD for Kazakhstan. Rather than ban Borat like last time, it’s putting the man who made the country a laughing stock to the forefront of its tourist marketing.

Borat’s would-be exposé of Rudy Giuliani, incidentally, was a bit of let-down, with the US Republican appearing avuncular, and the female interviewer in the set-up clearly pulling out his front shirt tails (while removing a mic) so he had to shove them back in.

In terms of trouser latitude and longitude, his hand went down each leg but not down the middle. OK, too much geography.

More geography: why doesn’t America boast more of its own beauty, particularly north-western states like Washington and Montana? They eulogise Scotland and Norway, while ignoring the grandeur on their own doorstep.

Maybe they too should use Borat, with Giuliani adjusting his Rockies as he eyes up a trip to the Grand Canyon. High five!

Five things we’ve learned this week

The Royal Navy has warned of Russian submarines increasingly invading the North Atlantic – our backyard. They stravaig aboot, being “deliberately provocative and highly dangerous”. Maybe they’re just bored. We should send them board games and a Netflix subscription.

Great excitement about the discovering of water on yonder Moon. Whoop-de-doo. Still, at least water is more interesting than the usual microbes. The truth about space is that it’s colossally dull, which is a shame, as we’ll all be living there in future.

A cruel hoax on Twitter caused heartache to millions by falsely claiming Woolworths was returning to the high street. Influential Establishment newspaper, The Daily Star, fumed: “It’s just more proof that social media is a waste of everyone’s time.” Correct.

A goldmine in the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park is set to start production later this month. Scotgold Resources chief exec Richard Gray said: “Mines are where God put the gold.” Yes, He never makes anything easy, does He?

Britons have expressed severe discombobulation at a new product form Burger King Japan called “The Fake Burger”. For it is basically … a chip buttie topped with meat sauce. Coming next: The Barmy Bap. A pie on a roll.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.