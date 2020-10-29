THE tier rating for an area of Scotland with one of the highest rates of Covid will be reviewed daily, NHS Lanarkshire's chief executive has warned.

Heather Knox welcomed the announcement that both North and South Lanarkshire has been placed in tier 3 of Scotland’s framework to suppress the virus, with additional measures due to come into force on Monday.

However, she said the area continues to be extremely close to the most restrictive top tier and that the position will be reviewed daily and urged residents to adhere to the guidelines.

Ms Knox said: “Lanarkshire currently has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 transmission in Scotland.

"The measures that were put in place across the Central Belt are now showing some impact and we are already starting to see a reduction in occupied hospital beds.

“However, I would like to remind the public that, at present, Covid-19 is causing severe pressure on our resources in Lanarkshire.

“To protect our loved ones, our staff and our hospitals, it is vitally important that everyone takes personal responsibility and follows Scottish Government guidance, taking into account the consequences of their actions on their families, community, local business and people’s livelihoods.”

Under the Scotland’s Strategic Framework, tier 3 measures include:

No in-home socialising

6 people from 2 households can meet outdoors and in public places for example in hospitality settings. Cafes, pubs and restaurants allowed to open until 18:00 to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks. Alcohol sales would not be permitted indoors or outdoors.

No non-essential travel into or out of the level 3 area – exemptions for essential travel for work, education, outdoor exercise etc.

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

Avoid nonessential use of public transport

Weddings/civil partnerships, funerals and wakes and receptions have a 20 person limit

Schools and formal childcare can remain open. Informal childcare permitted in line with household numbers restrictions and children only may enter the other household

Ms Knox added: “We need to ensure that our hospitals comply with physical distancing. Therefore, please do not attend our emergency departments unless it is an emergency.

“If you have an appointment at one of our clinics or departments, please attend alone.

"The exception to this is for children and vulnerable adults, who can be accompanied by one person.”