YOU highlight Vladimir Putin's interference in the UK's democracy (""PM Facing legal action over claims he failed to probe Kremlin interference" (The Herald, October 19). Mr Putin, however, must be feeling well pleased with himself. He leads an organisation that murders opponents, carries out chemical and radioactive attacks in other countries, and steals intellectual property from universities and other western companies. He appears to think that anything that furthers his country’s aims is acceptable from murder to full-scale cheating in drug testing and the alleged bribing of delegates to ensure the 2018 football world cup was held in Moscow.

He also interferes in elections in other countries to further his aims of weakening western democracies. Recent examples of this have been hacking and publicising Democratic politicians’ emails leading to the success of the Republican Party in the United States in 2016 when an incompetent president was elected. This has continued during the present US election with Facebook already taking down illegal sites associated with Russian operators. Mr Putin’s support for and the success of his and Cambridge Analytica’s actions leading to the UK leaving the EU has resulted the weakening of both. His also provided support for Scottish independence during the referendum in 2014 which, if successful, would have led to the weakening of both the UK and Scotland. The Russians do this by using algorithms based on the huge amount of information on each of us on the internet. Misinformation and gentle nudging over a period are quite sophisticated and many people’s views are subtly changed to reflect what Mr Putin wants. However, with continued subversive actions he may yet be successful in separating Scotland from the rest of the UK.