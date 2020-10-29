Police Scotland have recovered a body in the search for experienced fell runner and Team GB member Chris Smith.

The body was found in Glenlyon, near to Meall Garbh, a mountain in the southern part of the Scottish Highlands.

Chris Smith, 43, set off for a run from Invervar near Aberfeldy at about 15:00 on Tuesday.

He planned to run Meall nan Aighean, Carn Mairg, Meall Garbh and Carn Gorm before returning at 5pm.

Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that at around 11:50am on Thursday, 29 October, 2020, the body of a man was found near to Meall Garbh in the Glenlyon area.

"Formal identification has yet to take place however the family of missing 43-year-old Chris Smith has been informed. Enquiries remain ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

It comes after continued searches throughout today.

Mr Smith was last seen on Tuesday afternoon when he left a family house to go running in the Glen Lyon and Loch Tay area.

Search teams had been focusing around the walking route it is understood Chris had planned to follow, encompassing four Munros - Meall nan Aighean, Carn Mairg, Meall Garbh and Carn Gorm.

Chris's family including his wife Lindsay and two children, had appealed for the public for help.

They described him as "an experienced mountain runner" but said "he may have become disorientated and ended up further afield".

They became concerned when he did not return on the same evening he had set out for a run and called emergency services.

It sparked a search-and-rescue operation involving mountain rescue teams, Police Scotland and the Coastguard.

Mr Smith was on holiday with his wife and sons in Perthshire.

Originally from Daviot in Aberdeenshire, he now lives in Haywards Heath, Sussex where he is a member of Thames Valley Harriers.

He has represented Great Britain in international mountain running competitions and in 2016 helped Team GB win bronze in the European Mountain Running Championships in Italy.