Fresh from an outing in Edinburgh, Question Time returns tonight on BBC with Jeremy Corbyn, Covid-19, Brexit, free school meals and even the US election likely to be mentioned.

With a virtual audience from Lincoln, we look at who will be on the BBC political flagship show tonight.

Chris Phillip

The Minister for immigration compliance and the courts has been in the post for a year and will undoubtedly be quizzed on the latest events taking place in the Channel. He will serve as the Government representative on the show and last week he voted against extending free school meals to the poorest children during holidays. Viewers can perhaps expect a comment from him on the matter.

In general, Phillip has usually backed the Government in the majority of votes and in 2019 voted for reforming the NHS so GPs buy services on behalf of their patients.

He has also voted for equal gay rights. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has written to Sir Keir Starmer posing a series of questions about his response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission report, so we could expect some more insight into that development too.

Nick Thomas-Symonds

The Shadow home secretary will undoubtedly be quizzed on the latest ongoings in the Labour Party. Labour has endured a “day of shame” which saw former leader Jeremy Corbyn suspended after the human rights watchdog found the party broke equality law over its handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

The former lawyer was elected to Parliament in 2015 and is already on to his fourth shadow ministerial position. Viewers can expect him to deliver the views of Sir Keir Starmer with the MP have never rebelled against their party in the current parliament

Marie van der Zyl

The President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews will undoubtedly comment and provide insight into the latest fallout from the Labour Party. The employment lawyer said the EHRC report on Labour antisemitism: “We welcome the decision of the Labour Party to suspend Jeremy Corbyn. “Having presided over the descent of a proudly anti-racist party into a party that broke equalities law in its treatment of Jews, his shameless comments today showed that he remains part of the problem and is an obstruction to the resolution of the issue.”

Bonnie Greer

The Playwright, critic and Chancellor of Kingston University will undoubtedly provide some insight into Brexit, Trump and more with the US election likely to be mentioned. The OBE made headlines after she met with Laurence Fox, following the actor’s controversial comments in recent weeks on white privilege, the Meghan Markle race row on BBC Question Time. She has spoken out in favour of Kamala Harris and is anti-Trump so we can expect fireworks with the next guest…

Anthony Scaramucci

The Former White House communications director had a now-infamous 11 days in the role of Trump's communications director which saw him whisked in and out with as much fanfare each time. The Mooch, as he is also known as, has appeared on a number of Trump shows and can be a bit of a critic to the president and his administration. He, of course, made headlines with a now-legendary fallout with Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon. Since 2019, Scaramucci has been anti-Trump and tweeted while he remained a registered Republican, he could not support Trump "because he's lost his mind."