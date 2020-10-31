IT will be a hugely different Halloween for many youngsters in 2020 as the pandemic continues to impact life as we knew it, but the event is, of course, historic and has endured through the ages.

Trick or treat?

The American practice of trick or treating arrived in the US with immigrants who travelled to the country from Scotland and Ireland hundreds of years ago. Although the term ‘trick or treat’ was not part of UK culture, it has become common parlance now, often used in place of what has long been known as 'guising' in Scotland.

Guising?

In Scotland and Ireland, the term ‘guising' - taken from the word 'disguise' - is the traditional description for the practice of children going door-to-door on Halloween, looking for gifts in the form of food, such as apples or nuts in olden days, and sweets and chocolate in more recent times. For hundreds of years, though, the disguises were worn in the hope that the children would blend in with any ghosts and spirits which would keep them safe from harm, while gifts were given to guisers in a bid to ward off evil.

Halloween dates to ancient times?

The word Halloween is Scottish, coming from the Scots shortening of ‘All-Hallows' Eve’. Its origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain thousands of years ago. Translating to ‘summer’s end’, it marked the close of the harvest season and the ushering in of winter and was traditionally held on November 1, with celebrations beginning on October 31.

It has another meaning?

As well as the end of harvest, the festival was seen as the night when the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead could be crossed, with Celts believing that on All Saints’ Eve, ghosts would haunt their villages. Large bonfires were lit in to ward off evil spirits and now, pumpkins are carved out with lights inside toward the same end - although traditionally, turnips were used for neep lanterns.

Souling?

Although guising has been the mainstay of Halloween for centuries in Scotland, elsewhere in the UK, other traditions have been prominent, including ‘souling’, notably in western England - in medieval times, children would say prayers, play music or recite verse in return for nuts or ‘soul cakes’, a gift made for all the souls. Halloween was also apparently once known as Nutcracker Night in England, with families roasting them in celebration.

Other Scottish Halloween traditions?

In Gaelic, Halloween was known as 'Oidhche nan Cleas', the 'mischief night'. In decades past in the Hebrides, children would make costuemes from sheepskins, scraped out skulls and sheep ears.

Halloween is big business?

In usual times, a quarter of all the sweets sold annually in the United States sell for Halloween, with the day seen as a major annual celebration. The event has been gathering momentum in the UK in recent years, with data showing consumer spending for Halloween products - such as costumes, pumpkins, decorations and treats - almost doubled from 2013 to 2018, hitting around £419 million. Spending last year was around £474 million as, following America’s lead, the popularity of Halloween continues to grow.

But this year….

Like everything else, it’s a different ball game. The Scottish Government said that people should “stay at home” as the celebrations bring an “additional and avoidable risk of spreading the virus”, so Halloween enthusiasts will have to look to 2021.