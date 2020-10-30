The "devastated" family of Team GB runner Chris Smith who went missing in the Scottish Highlands have paid tribute to him.

Chris Smith, 43, set off for a run from Invervar near Aberfeldy at about 15:00 on Tuesday.

He planned to run Meall nan Aighean, Carn Mairg, Meall Garbh and Carn Gorm before returning at 5pm.

Yesterday, after three days of searching, a body was found in Glen Lyon, near to Meall Garbh.

Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that at around 11:50am on Thursday, 29 October, 2020, the body of a man was found near to Meall Garbh in the Glenlyon area.

"Formal identification has yet to take place however the family of missing 43-year-old Chris Smith has been informed. Enquiries remain ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

RIP Chris Smith GB mountain racing international, exceptional competitive XC record at Parliament Hill in particular, former second claim ⁦@hrnhillharriers⁩ Surrey League team member & Div 1 race winner but above all a wonderful man, our thoughts are with Lyndsay & the boys pic.twitter.com/43QsCZiguO — Herne Hill Harriers (@hrnhillharriers) October 29, 2020

Now, a statement has been released by Chris's family, who say they will "always treasure his energy, spirit and love."

The statement read: "On behalf of the entire family, we are devastated to let you know that Chris has lost his life in Glen Lyon.

"He was doing what he loved having spent the previous days having the most special time with Lindsay, Cameron and Alastair.

"We would like to thank everyone for the support they have given us, in particular the mountain rescue teams, emergency services, members of the public and Chris's friends that joined the search.

"We will always treasure his energy, spirit and love. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers."