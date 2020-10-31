What's the story?

Jaffa Cakes.

Don't start this again.

Start what?

The wearying debate about whether it's a cake or a biscuit.

It's a biscuit. I used to pack them at the McVities factory in Broxburn during my summer holidays.

Hmm. This is the TV section. Not the food pages.

This is about telly. Channel 5 has a new six-part series, Amazing Cakes & Bakes, that opens with a joyous celebration of the Jaffa Cake.

Tell me more.

The programme goes behind the scenes at baking giant McVities (in this case its Manchester factory) where a team of 600 people work 24/7 to produce 4,000 Jaffa Cakes every minute.

Chef and food historian Dr Neil Buttery is set the challenge of attempting to break the world record for the largest Jaffa Cake ever made, measuring more than 1.5 metres wide.

Dr Buttery (what a wonderful name for a culinary bod) needs to construct his cake from 20 individual sponges and eight wobbling Jaffa jellies, before smothering them in melted chocolate.

That could get messy.

No more so than you with the biscuit tin in front of the telly.

You mean the cake tin.

It's a biscuit.

When can I watch?

Amazing Cakes & Bakes, Channel 5, Sundays, 8pm.