In the Spring of 2020 my body was losing its fight with lung cancer and the weight was falling off me as fast as the leaves in autumn. My trousers slipped over my hips and shirts and jumpers hung as if draped over a coat hanger.

My wedding ring fell off my finger when I was pottering about in the kitchen and I could see the worry lines deepen on Laura’s face as she quietly ordered some new clothes “to brighten up my wardrobe” (all a little smaller sized).

This was a hugely emotional time for us and the symbolic importance of my wedding ring becoming two sizes too large tipped a tear or two for both of us. We travelled to a jewellery workshop in Irvine where a dear friend works and had the ring re-sized so that I could wear it without risking loss.

A lot has happened since. My oncology team have helped me fight back against the cancer. The drugs I take have strengthened my body and NHS nutritionists have helped me regain most of the weight.

We never thought for a second that I’d ever have to return to our friend in the jewellers shop to ask for my wedding ring to be stretched – but that’s exactly what we did on Wednesday of this week. Walking through Irvine’s Bridgegate – masked but nervous after so many months away from any shopping thoroughfare – I was stunned by the sheer retail devastation that had taken place since I last visited six months ago.

Bleak rows of abandoned shop units the back-drop to the almost deserted pedestrian walkway. Only a very occasional lit-up shop window punctuated the scene but there was little sign of any thriving business. Of course, I’m aware of the plight of town centre shops from newspaper reports and television news programmes – but to see this scale of change over such a short period shook me.

I see the TV adverts urging us to support our local community businesses and to keep money in local circulation – but there are many more commercial marketing campaigns driving the lion’s share of limited finance into the hands of online shopping giants such as Amazon.

And while our local take-away food shops might be very busy, many of them are having to share a slice of their profits (up to 20 per cent in some cases) with global marketing giants such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Having witnessed the scale of retail Armageddon that has befallen our town centres in only a few months I have to wonder if – unlike my wedding ring – there will be enough left to stretch back to size when we get through the worst of this virus.

