COO CLAYTON, CHILDREN'S AUTHOR AND PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER

Where is it?

The tiny village of Torrin on the shores of Loch Slapin. It's on Skye, halfway between Elgol and Broadford.

Why do you go there?

Total escape, peace and quiet. The views towards Blaven and the other Cuillin hills are stunning.

How often do you go?

Not enough. It can be a bit of a trek with three children in tow. We went more often pre-kids.

How did you discover it?

We – my husband and I – first went in 2004. We booked a pretty rustic holiday cottage through a friend and didn't quite know what to expect. We had to drive over a tidal stream at specific times in order to access the cottage. It was completely secluded and quite magical.

What's your favourite memory?

The cottage came with its own private otter hide. We sat for hours looking out over the loch and never saw an otter.

I remember going back inside the cottage to sit by the fire and warm up and that's where my husband proposed. The word "Skye" is engraved on my ring to remember that special day.

Who do you take?

I've taken my sister and brother-in-law before to the same cottage. I have happy memories of us all together, cooking a huge roast dinner with a rather unpredictable oven.

What do you take?

Walking boots and woolly hats for the daytime, plus plenty of wine and cheese for cosy nights in.

Maggie's Magical Islands by Coo Clayton

What do you leave behind?

The noise. When we arrive, it's the first thing I notice. The lack of sirens, car horns and bus engines – sounds I hear all the time in Edinburgh where I live.

Sum it up in five words.

Calm, magical, unspoiled, breathtaking and wild.

How has it inspired your writing?

Skye is one of the places that feature in my latest book, Maggie's Magical Islands, about a wee girl who loves to explore Scotland and embarks on an island-hopping holiday with a mysterious map and rusty old camper van.

What travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

We love to discover new places in Scotland and recently visited the Summer Isles near Ullapool.

The beaches, food and people up there are all wonderful. Islay is one of the islands I've heard and read so much about. It's at the top of my "must go" list.

Maggie's Magical Islands by Coo Clayton is published by Black & White, priced £9.99. Visit cooclayton.co.uk