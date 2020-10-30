Aberdeen council, business and hospitality leaders have written to Nicola Sturgeon asking to be moved out of the level two tier framework following yesterday’s announcement.

During Thursday's FMQs, it was confirmed that the Highlands, Islands and Moray council areas are to be reduced to tier one of the new 5-level strategy, however Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire face higher restrictions in tier two.

However, now the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber Of Commerce, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen Hospitality Together, the Federation Of Small Businesses and Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association have all co-signed a letter demanding to be placed in the lower tier level.

The letter reads: “We have all been working together as partners in response to Covid-19, trying to minimse the extent of economic harm to the city as a result of the virus.

“We understand the need for health protection levels to be identified as part of the ongoing response to the pandemic, and welcome the corresponding public health interventions provided by the Scottish Government’s Strategic Framework for each health protection level.

“However, we feel that the approach adopted by government does not in practice give equal consideration to the four harms outlined in the framework.

"Aberdeen has experienced a greater extent of economic harm due to the city lockdown in the summer and recently published data suggests that we are seeing some concerning trends in terms of our local economy

"Economic harm should be seen as a significant factor in decision making around the levels.

Desire for speedier progress understandable but these decisions have been taken carefully. We are at a crucial moment & it will take work in coming weeks to maintain progress & not have to return to the stricter restrictions many other countries are facing. Compliance is vital. https://t.co/K29MsorGM8 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 29, 2020

"For those reasons, we believe that Aberdeen should be placed on Level 1 of the restrictions rather than Level 2 to try and mitigate the economic harm now.”

But the First Minister has responded that “compliance is vital”, and insists the decisions were taken “very carefully.”

Addressing the open letter on social media, she said: “The desire for speedier progress is understandable but these decisions have been taken carefully.

“We are at a crucial moment and it will take work in the coming weeks to maintain progress and not have to return to the stricter restrictions many other countries are facing.

“Compliance is vital.”

Last night a furious Douglas Lumsden slammed the Scottish Government’s announcement as “central belt bias once again”.

The co-leader of Aberdeen Council said: “Not sure what Aberdeen has to do to be in Tier 1.

“We meet the criteria set out already so unclear how this will change.

“If we were treated fairly it would make a big difference for employers like Cordonas Aberdeen, soft play, bingo halls, etc.

“Why set the criteria and then ignore it?”

The coronavirus outbreak which led to a local lockdown in Aberdeen was declared officially over by health chiefs at the start of August, when bars, cafes and restaurants shut due to the spike in Covid-19 cases linked to the city's nightlife.

In September, Aberdeen city council leaders wrote to the First Minister requesting a copy of criteria for the localised cornavirus actions being taken - as they believed they and other areas were being unfairly penalised.