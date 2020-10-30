Almost 30 people have died overnight from coronavirus, according to the Scottish Government.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced that 28 new deaths had been registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death count to 2,819.
Another 1,281 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, meaning Scotland's total number of cases now sits at 62,812.
READ MORE: 'Central belt bias once again': Nicola Sturgeon insists 'compliance is vital' despite anger from Aberdeen leaders
New figures confirmed 1,170 people were in hospital - an increase of 18 from yesterday - with 83 in intensive care, marking a decrease of three.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 496.
READ MORE: Senior pupils in Central Belt and Dundee told to wear face coverings in class
A total of 258 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 194 cases recorded in Lothian and 89 cases in Tayside.
The remaining 244 cases were spread across seven other health boards.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment