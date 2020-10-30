Halloween night is nearly upon us, and although guising may not be on the cards this year, that doesn’t mean children across Scotland can’t still dress up and have a good time.

And that’s certainly been the case for Lennon, 9, and Quinn Brown, 5, as they dressed to impress as Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon.

The creative pair, from Kilmarnock, have given a sneak preview of their plans for Halloween, thanks to photographs posted by their mum Hayley as they pose to give their daily government update.

Mum Hayley Anderson, 31, said her kids dressing up as the well-known politicians has become a running joke with the neighbours.

And although Lennon and Quinn are disappointed not to be going out trick-or-treating on Halloween night, they do have plans to visit a pumpkin trail set up in their community.

But they’re not the only ones having a go at impersonating Scotland’s most familiar face over the course of the coronavirus pandemic - and Nicola Sturgeon herself has praised the efforts of one young boy who dressed up as her for Halloween.

Alyson Welsh shared a video of her young son dressed up as the First Minister, as he performed his very own Janey Godley-style skit of the daily coronavirus briefings.

I can’t love this enough https://t.co/auFYCufWvS — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 30, 2020

Taking to Twitter to express her admiration, Nicola Sturgeon said: "Thank you Alyson Welsh - this has made me smile and given me a much needed laugh this morning.

"What a wee star - I think we might draft him in for the daily briefings!"

Janey Godley was also impressed saying “I can’t love this enough.”

Nicola Sturgeon recently recorded a “Frank, get the door” sketch with comedian Janey Godley to raise money for the STV Children’s Appeal, which proved a fundraising smash raising more than £3.5 million.