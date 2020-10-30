Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Scotland.
The figures, for the seven days to October 26, are based on tests carried out in NHS laboratories and by commercial partners.
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Data for the most recent four days (October 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
The list has been calculated based on data published by Public Health Scotland.
Here is the list in full.
From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to October 26; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 26; the rate of new cases in the seven days to October 19, and the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 19.
Aberdeen City - 38.9 (89), 63.8 (146)
Aberdeenshire - 31.0 (81), 21.1 (55)
Angus - 49.9 (58), 50.8 (59)
Argyll & Bute - 64.1 (55), 47.7 (41)
City of Edinburgh - 93.9 (493), 99.8 (524)
Clackmannanshire - 163.0 (84), 155.2 (80)
Dumfries & Galloway - 77.9 (116), 76.6 (114)
Dundee City - 200.9 (300), 170.1 (254)
East Ayrshire- 240.1 (293), 202.4 (247)
East Dunbartonshire - 266.9 (290), 234.7 (255)
East Lothian - 99.9 (107), 60.7 (65)
East Renfrewshire - 278.4 (266), 179.0 (171)
Falkirk - 120.6 (194), 83.3 (134)
Fife - 88.6 (331), 56.8 (212)
Glasgow City - 332.3 (2104), 278.3 (1762)
Highland - 18.2 (43), 24.2 (57)
Inverclyde - 81.0 (63), 68.1 (53)
Midlothian - 97.3 (90), 95.2 (88)
Moray - 16.7 (16), 16.7 (16)
Na h-Eileanan Siar - 18.7 (5), 22.5 (6)
North Ayrshire - 262.7 (354), 167.0 (225)
North Lanarkshire - 334.8 (1143), 348.6 (1190)
Orkney Islands - 22.5 (5), 13.5 (3)
Perth & Kinross - 77.0 (117), 34.9 (53)
Renfrewshire - 225.6 (404), 256.8 (460)
Scottish Borders - 35.5 (41), 45.9 (53)
Shetland Islands - 8.7 (2), 8.7 (2)
South Ayrshire - 172.3 (194), 135.9 (153)
South Lanarkshire - 380.9 (1221), 361.9 (1160)
Stirling - 81.7 (77), 76.4 (72)
West Dunbartonshire - 192.3 (171), 209.2 (186)
West Lothian - 229.4 (420), 192.2 (352)
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.