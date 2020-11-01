ONCE again Boris Johnson lost his nerve and caved in to the alarmists. The fact is there are only two certainties in the great Covid-19 panic: first, lockdowns are not a long-term solution and secondly, they cause more damage than the virus itself.

A more rational and scientific approach would be to sort out our mass testing programme; clean up the rogue epidemiologists' dodgy statistics; isolate and protect the vulnerable; be open and honest about the quantifiable costs of lockdown.

There were 24,000 excess deaths in English homes since the start of April. However only 10 per cent of these were directly related to Covid-19. The rest, largely ignored by officials, resulted from wanton constraints on personal freedom and health care.

The elephant in the surgery is cancer. Two million are queuing for screening, tests and treatment while some 15,000 await surgery. If those with heart problems, lung disease, diabetes and more are added, Covid won't turn out to be the main killer.

John Cameron, St Andrews.

THESE are unprecedented times and what makes them worse is the Westminster Government's failure to be proactive instead of reactive, which always leaves it behind the curve, struggling to catch up with the ravages of Covid.

Three weeks ago Sir Keir Starmer was ridiculed by the Prime Minister for putting forward the suggestion, in keeping with scientific advice, that there should be a circuit breaker to slow down the advance of the virus to allow the NHS to cope.

Now in one of his multiple number of unprecedented u-turns, of which this must be the most egregious, he is condemning England to a minimum of a four-week lockdown, just another name for a longer circuit beaker, though more expressive of being kept prisoner within one's own home where circuit breaker is in itself a rather more optimistic way of saying the same thing.

Christmas is on the horizon and it looks rather likely to be but a pale imitation of what that season should be thanks to the belated action being taken by the current administration after its protestations that its tiers would not end in tears but in success.

The country is lurching from one failure to another with the prospect of widespread disaster looming.

Boris Johnson sees himself as following in the footsteps of his idol Churchill but he is acting more like Chamberlain with his weak response to the threat of this century through his hope of keeping the ERG onside, the economy afloat and his Covid measures productive of a dampening down of the virus. There will be no peace in our time until the serious threat of our time is taken seriously by serious politicians, who understand the severity of the virus and are willing to take the stringent measures necessary to protect the physical and mental health of the population as well as the health of our economy.

Lost lives can never be recovered, lost profits can.

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.

UNLESS our politicians stop their pathetic grandstanding and points-scoring and bring some clarity to defeating Covid-19, it’s a fair bet there will be “civil disobedience” on Christmas Day in the UK this year on a scale which the British people have never contemplated, far less experienced. Yet there will be not one person on the streets. There will be no riots in the cities. They’ll just be watching Morecambe and Wise repeats with granny and the rest of the family, as always.

We should pity the poor skeleton staff of police charged with locking up anyone who has pulled too many crackers above their tier allowance. Our politicians will need to ask Santa that the British people don’t get a taste for ignoring them, but that requires true future leadership and neither Boris Johnson nor Nicola Sturgeon need apply. The UK should have been better prepared for Covid-19 and we were not. And it has been Covid Chaos ever since.

Dear Santa...

John Dunlop, Ayr.

DESPITE the efforts of the airline cancellation departments I have just returned from a very pleasant, long ago-booked holiday in Tenerife.

This is an area where lock down meant exactly that and people were confined to their homes. The devastating effect to the tourist trade and their incarceration has clearly given them a respect for the ruling that they must wear face coverings anywhere outside other than on the beach or in restaurants. Despite the outside temperature reaching over 30 degrees in the sun there is almost 100% adherance by locals to this by both adults and children. An on the spot fine of 100 euros by the visible local police may also help. Many tourists, however, adopt a more relaxed attitude,with masks only covering their mouths or used to support their chins.

I compare this with the attitude of my fellow travellers on the bus to Edinburgh Airport for my outward journey, who removed their masks immediately they were on the bus and on my flight. Before take-ff the Easyjet pilot asked that masks be worn throughout the flight by everyone or the precaution would be totally ineffective. An hour into the journey drinks were served and some passengers used this as a reason to discard their masks. I asked the steward why the ruling was not being enforced and was told there was nothing they could do while the passenger was still drinking or eating. Could a specific time not be allowed for refreshments? Flyer beware.

On the Thursday before our departure the UK Government announced that those returning home from the following Sunday did not have to self-isolate. As we were returning the next day we were still required to isolate for two weeks. Why the delay in implementing the ruling from the Thursday till Sunday and why introduce isolation at all when the infection rate was 37 per 100,000 in Tenerife whilst 315 per 100,000 in Glasgow?

Robert Aitken, Glasgow G76.

UNFORTUNATELY Ian McConnell was wrong on one very important point in his article about Brexit ("Song sets tone as Brexit Tories ensure harder times for us all", The Herald October 30).

His article was excellent, until his final paragraph where he wrote "it is astounding the UK Government, given the misery faced by millions of households and hundreds of thousands of businesses, has chosen not to call even a temporary halt to its dangerous Brexit adventures amid a global pandemic as it continues full tilt towards its ideological fantasy land."

On the contrary, the UK Government's policy is not astounding, simply because the global pandemic presents it with an excellent opportunity to bury bad news – in this case the bad news of Brexit.

In future years economists and statisticians will spend a lot of time trying to work out how great the adverse effects of Brexit actually were, but I suspect that their work will be largely fruitless simply because the adverse effects of Brexit will be so intermingled with the adverse effects of the global pandemic.

So, for the ardent Brexiters, this is just the ideal time to plough on regardless with getting Brexit done.

Stewart Noble, Helensburgh.

I WATCHED First Minister’s Questions and could not believe the points-scoring antics of the two opposition leaders (“Immediate care home inquiry is ruled out amid ‘spin’ claims”, The Herald, October 30).

Yes with, the benefit of hindsight, mistakes were probably made in the discharge of Covid-positive patients into care homes but they both seemed to major on the belief that these led to all the unfortunate deaths in care homes. Have they never stopped to think that there were others who could have brought infections into the care homes, staff/delivery workers/visitors/families and others. Were there care homes with no Covid-positive patients discharged into them which had deaths? I don’t know.

Perhaps instead of trying to use this unfortunate situation for political gain they should wait on the outcome of an inquiry which will inevitably happen, and spend more time on supporting the need to try to contain the new spike in cases rather than causing upset to grieving families.

Douglas Jardine, Bishopbriggs.

I NOTE that the Health Secretary is advising MSPs that the Scottish NHS would not be using the SIRS programme for Covid, after it put the old and vulnerable to the back of the queue (“Freeman bans use of ‘chaotic’ flu jag system for a future coronavirus vaccine”, The Herald, October 29).Is this not putting the baby out with the bathwater?

The system seemed to be working fine but for an algorithm which allowed this to happen. An old colleague of mine was always of the opinion that you made the computer work for you rather than you for it. Since Microsoft, Apple and Google can modify bugs in the systems, surely a “fix or patch” can be made to overcome this problem and made for use with a future coronavirus vaccine programme where elderly would be given priority, without having to bin the whole system.

Or maybe I am being too simplistic again?

Allan Halliday, Paisley.

DOES any government have the right to make the singing of Christmas carols illegal? The UK administrations seem prepared to do so. Why should Christians acquiesce? As law-abiding citizens, we should. But as witnesses for Jesus in this dreadful time of Coronavirus mid-winter we should joyfully proclaim the beautiful words of the carols.

“And you, beneath life’s crushing load, whose forms are bending low, who toil along the climbing way with painful steps and slow, look now for glad and golden hours come swiftly on the wing. O rest beside the weary road, and hear the angels sing” (It Came Upon the Midnight Clear).

Politicians should not mandate the cessation of ChristmaS Carols. They are getting far above themselves. There is much-needed healing for the inner person and for society in the worship and sacraments of the Christian church.

Rev Dr Robert Anderson, Dundonald.