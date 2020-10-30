Storm Aiden is set to cause travel chaos and a Halloween wash out this weekend as parts of Scotland prepare to be pelted with heavy rain and gusts of up to 75mph.

Multiple weather and flood warnings have been issued across the country, with much of the country on alert for disruption to power networks and public transport.

The first weather warning comes into force across Glasgow, Ayrshire and much of Tayside from 3am tomorrow, bringing with it bouts of 'persistent, heavy' rain until 7pm.

Just hours later, at 6am, a Yellow warning for wind will move in across Ayrshire and the Western Isles, with gusts of 60-70mph likely, perhaps as high as 75mph in exposed locations.

Pic: Met Office

But while the warning will expire in Ayrshire on Saturday evening, the Western Isles aren't so lucky, and will see another day of gusts on Sunday, with another warning in place.

Public transport across the country are preparing for the nasty weather, and Scots can expect some disruption.

Network Rail say they will be keeping a "close eye" on coastal areas, particularly around Craigendoran and Saltcoats, to ensure the waves do not cause the power in overhead wires to trip.

A 40mph speed restriction will be put in place on a southern section of the West Highland Line from 12pm onwards, as well as the Highland mainline between 6am and 1pm.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “This week has been fairly unsettled and we’ll see this typical autumnal weather continuing over the weekend, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to bring disruption and risk of flooding to some areas.

“Although Friday will be bright for most, heavy and persistent rain will arrive across western areas later this evening as Storm Aiden arrives in the UK. Several yellow rain and warnings are in place from Saturday until Monday, covering western parts of the UK."

Mark Franklin, SEPA’s Flood Duty Manager, said: “Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across much of Scotland on Saturday and Sunday. Flooding impacts from rivers and surface water are possible across much of the south west and west of Scotland, including Argyll, much of central Scotland and extending across Tayside into Angus and southern Aberdeenshire. Impacts may include flooding of land and roads, disruption to travel and difficult driving conditions.

“There may also be disruption from spray and waves overtopping from Saturday evening along the west coast, the Caithness, Sutherland and Moray coastlines and around the Orkney Islands.

“SEPA is working 24/7 to monitor rainfall and river levels, and is in close contact with the Met Office and other partners to review the forecasts, which are combined with local expertise from all regions of Scotland to understand and present the flooding risk. The most up-to-date information is always available on our website.”

Here's the weather across Scotland - and which regions are affected by weather/flood warnings:

Saturday 0300-1900: Yellow Rain warning

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

Scottish Borders

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

Saturday 0600-2100: Yellow Wind warning

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

West Dunbartonshire

Sunday 1200-2100: Yellow Wind warning

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute