Hallowe’en is finally upon us and while guising may no longer be an option due to the coronavirus pandemic, one thing the virus cannot take away from us is the ability to cosy up with a scary movie.

We have compiled a list of the terrifying (and the not so scary) Hallowe’en films to watch this weekend.

So from The Purge to The Nightmare Before Christmas (it’s not just a Christmas film), here are our top picks for the weekend!

Disney Plus

Coco

Edward ScissorHands

Frankenweenie

Halloween Town

Hocus Pocus

The Haunted Mansion

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Amazon Prime

American Psycho

Donnie Darko

Final Destination

Halloween

Saw: The Final Chapter

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated

Shaun of the Dead

The Little Vampire

The Purge

The Shining

The Woman in Black

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Netflix

A Quiet Place

Annabelle

Cabin the Woods

Corpse Bride

Dark Shadows

Dracula

Freddy vs Jason

Friday the 13th

Goosebumps

Hotel Transylvania

Insidious

Insidious 2

Misery

Nightmare on Elm Street

Orphan

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Scream

Sinister

Slenderman

The Addams Family

The Cabin in the Woods

The Conjuring

The First Purge

The Haunting of Hill House

The Mist

The Purge: Anarchy

Van Helsing

Sky

Goosebumps 2 - 1:10pm - 31 October - Sky Cinema Spooky

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein - 2:45pm - 31 October - Sky Cinema Spooky

The Birds - 2:45pm - 31 October - Sky Cinema Halloween

Zombieland: Double Tap - 3:05pm - 31 October - Sky Cinema Hits

Se7en - 11pm - 31 October - Sky Crime & Thriller

The Invisible Man - Sky Cinema On Demand 