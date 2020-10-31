Hallowe’en is finally upon us and while guising may no longer be an option due to the coronavirus pandemic, one thing the virus cannot take away from us is the ability to cosy up with a scary movie.
We have compiled a list of the terrifying (and the not so scary) Hallowe’en films to watch this weekend.
So from The Purge to The Nightmare Before Christmas (it’s not just a Christmas film), here are our top picks for the weekend!
Disney Plus
Coco
Edward ScissorHands
Frankenweenie
Halloween Town
Hocus Pocus
The Haunted Mansion
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes
Amazon Prime
American Psycho
Donnie Darko
Final Destination
Halloween
Saw: The Final Chapter
Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated
Shaun of the Dead
Shaun of the Dead
The Little Vampire
The Purge
The Shining
The Woman in Black
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Netflix
A Quiet Place
Annabelle
Cabin the Woods
Corpse Bride
Dark Shadows
Dracula
Freddy vs Jason
Friday the 13th
Goosebumps
Hotel Transylvania
Insidious
Insidious 2
Misery
Nightmare on Elm Street
Orphan
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Scream
Sinister
Slenderman
The Addams Family
The Cabin in the Woods
The Conjuring
The First Purge
The Haunting of Hill House
The Mist
The Purge: Anarchy
Van Helsing
Sky
Goosebumps 2 - 1:10pm - 31 October - Sky Cinema Spooky
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein - 2:45pm - 31 October - Sky Cinema Spooky
The Birds - 2:45pm - 31 October - Sky Cinema Halloween
Zombieland: Double Tap - 3:05pm - 31 October - Sky Cinema Hits
Se7en - 11pm - 31 October - Sky Crime & Thriller
The Invisible Man - Sky Cinema On Demand
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.