A rare Blue Moon is to appear in Scotland's skies this weekend.

It will be the first time in 70 years that the Blue Moon has coincided with Halloween, and will make for quite the show for skywatchers.

Scots should turn their eyes to the sky on Saturday afternoon at around 4.53pm - less than 20 minutes after the sun sets.

It isn't the first time we've seen a full moon this month, with the first being on October 1, and this owes itself to the moon's name.

The term 'Blue Moon' actually doesn't have anything to do with its colour.

The term used to refer to the third full moon within a month that featured four full moons.

However, back in 1946, an astringent names James High Pruett referred to the second moon in a month as a Blue Moon in a magazine article - and although it remains to be a 'Blue Moon blooper', it is still widely used.

And the last time we had a Blue Moon was back in 2018, on March 31.

We won't get to see this again until August 22, 2021, so make sure to check the skies tomorrow evening.