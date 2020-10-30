Nine Aberdeen councillors are to remain suspended from the Scottish Labour party until 2022.
The group was suspended from the party after forming an alliance with the Conservatives following the 2017 local election.
Now, more than three years on from their initial suspension, the UK party's national constitutional committee has announced its decision to continue the suspension.
READ MORE: SNP call on Labour to expel 'Aberdeen Nine' who formed alliance with Conservatives
The decision means the nine councillors will not be able to stand for the party at the next council election.
A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “After considering the evidence and a full heading, Labour’s National Constitutional Committee has determined in accordance with party rules that the nine Aberdeen councillors will remain administratively suspended from the party until May 1, 2022.”
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “This sends out a clear message that serious rule breaches will result in serious repercussions.
“It is disappointing that the nine councillors in three and a half years have offered neither regret nor a resolution to avoid this decision.
“I have expressed my frustration before that this case has taken so long to be brought to a conclusion.
“Now it is time to move on.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment