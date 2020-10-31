Furlough, formally known as the coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, has offered a financial helping hand to people across the UK affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

First established in March, furlough was originally designed to provide employees with 80 percent of their salary up to £2,500 from the government.

It was due to end in June, but was extended due to demand and the amount of government support was slowly reduced in the following months.

With the end of the scheme tomorrow, there was also concern about mass redundancies and unemployment.

The Chancellor has replaced the original furlough schem with a Job Support Scheme (JSS) as a replacement.

Here is how the changes might affect you.

What does the new job support scheme do?

If an employee is forced to work reduced hours due to a lack of business, the Government and employer will top up their income to cover wages for two thirds of their unworked time from November 1.

To qualify, an employee has to work 20% of their normal hours, with the employer then paying 5% of the unworked hours and the state paying for up to almost 62%, up to a maximum of £1,541.75 a month.

For a typical full-time employee in the hospitality industry paid around £1,100, that means they will still take home at least £807 a month.

The employer needs to pay a total of £283 a month and the Government will pay the rest.

How does it compare to the original job support scheme (JSS)?

When it was first announced on September 24, the JSS required employees to work at least a third of their normal hours to qualify and employers were required to pay for a third of the unworked hours.

That would have meant bosses paying a worker 55% of their normal wages for only doing a third of the work – 33% for the hours worked plus a 22% top-up – with the state also paying 22%, capped at £697.92 per month.

How does it compare to the furlough scheme?

The coronavirus job retention scheme, which expires at the end of October, saw the state initially pay 80% of wages up to £2,500 a month if employees were unable to work due to the pandemic – either because their workplace was forced to close or due to a lack of business, although as the scheme wound down employers were asked to share the burden by paying 20%.

The scheme was simple and popular but eye-wateringly expensive, costing £41.4 billion according to the latest figures.

What about the self-employed?

The Government will provide two, taxable self-employment income support scheme (SEISS) grants to support those experiencing reduced demand due to Covid-19 or who temporarily can not trade.

The grants will be made more generous, covering 40% of profits instead of 20%, with the maximum payment increasing from £1,875 to £3,750.