Scotland's tier system will come into force from today.
New localised levels of restrictions will be rolled out across the country in the latest effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The levels have been graded from zero to four, with the toughest restrictions imposed at Level 4.
Here are the levels for each local authority, and what the new restrictions mean for you:
In case you can't access our interactive graphics, here's which tier your local area is in.
Level 1
Councils in this area are:
- Highland
- Moray
- Orkney
- Shetland
- Western Isles
Level 2
Councils in this area are:
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Angus
- Argyll & Bute
- Borders
- Dumfries & Galloway
- Fife
- Perth & Kinross
Level 3
Councils in this area are:
- Glasgow City
- Renfrewshire
- East Renfrewshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- West Dunbartonshire
- East Ayrshire
- North Ayrshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Inverclyde
- City of Edinburgh
- Midlothian
- East Lothian
- West Lothian
- Clackmannanshire
- Falkirk
- Stirling
- Dundee
Level 4
No council has been placed in Level 4 restrictions.
