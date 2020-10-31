The first major Covid-19 outbreak in the Western Isles has been declared officially over by health chiefs.

More than 50 people were infected, one person died and more than 280 were asked to self-isolate as the virus affected Uist.

Schools were closed temporarily as the virus affected people living in South Uist, Eriskay and Benbecula.

During the outbreak, one death was reported in a care home in Daliburgh, with bosses at the Sacred Heart Care Home continuing with their restrictions on admissions, discharges and visiting for another 14 days.

It has now been more than two weeks since the last positive case was identified, and NHS Western Isles say the outbreak has come to an end.

"This has been the first major outbreak in the Western Isles with more than 50 people infected and more than 280 people asked to self-isolate as contacts," a spokesman for the health board said. "Regrettably, there was one death in the care home during this time.

"The care home will continue with its restrictions on admissions, discharges and visiting for a further two weeks.

"Although most people who contracted the infection were not especially unwell and were able to recover in their own homes, some required medical assistance or hospitalisation, so we are very aware that this virus is not only very infectious but also can cause significant problems to some people.

"There are also the additional long-term unknown risks associated with ‘long COVID’."

Health board chiefs have urged people across the Western Isles to continue to observe the Covid-19 restrictions in place.