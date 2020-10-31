Scots are being urged not to twist coronavirus rules or else risk "serious implications" ahead of new restrictions being put in place on Monday.

A new campaign from the Scottish Government is looking to highlight the wider harms caused when members of the public follow their own interpretation of the guidance.

The First Minister has already warned the country the new five-tier system of restrictions represents the best chance of avoiding another national lockdown.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I know that people are tired and frustrated, but at this critical point in the pandemic, I want to remind people that the decisions they make over the coming days and weeks have a real impact on not only themselves but others.

“Right now, we rely more than ever on public willingness to adhere to the measures in place.

“The new protection levels should enable communities to control outbreaks quickly and effectively and minimise transmission of the virus by following the guidance and supporting each other to comply. But, if we all put our own twist on the rules, they simply won’t work.”

The new system of coronavirus restrictions comes into force at 6am on Monday, which will place a travel restriction on areas classed as Level 3.

She added:

“We’ve seen how our collective efforts at the start of the pandemic helped to suppress the virus to levels where businesses could open, people could meet up with less restrictions, and we were able to restore some normality to our lives.

“We all need to play our part to help protect lives, our mental health, the NHS, jobs and businesses. Stopping the spread starts with all of us.”