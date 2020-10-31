Nicola Sturgeon has addressed speculation regarding apparent national lockdown restrictions which could be enforced in England in just a few days.

Reports suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce the measures for England – which could see everywhere except essential shops and education settings closed for a month – at a press conference on Monday.

According to The Times, the PM is considering imposing the new measures from Wednesday, and they will last until December 1.

READ MORE: England facing strict national lockdown 'within days' as Boris Johnson considers new plan in Covid fight

It is understood that Downing Street has now launched an investigation to find the source of the story, amid reports that the Government had wanted to keep the plan quiet until Monday.

Now, Scotland's First Minister has addressed the unfolding situation, and says the Scottish Government will consider data on the spread of coronavirus 'in the coming days'.

She said developments in England will be taken into consideration.

"Prevalence of the virus is currently lower in Scotland than in other parts of the UK and there are early signs that the tough restrictions in place since we moved quickly in late September have started to slow the rate of increase," Ms Sturgeon wrote in a Twitter thread on Saturday.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon warns 'not to twist rules' ahead of tier system

"We will base decisions on circumstances here - though what happens just across our border is clearly not irrelevant to our considerations. In coming days @scotgov will consider data on the spread of the virus, as we always do, and take account of any developments in England.

Re speculation about lockdown in England -

1/ Prevalence of the virus is currently lower in Scotland than in other parts of the UK and there are early signs that the tough restrictions in place since we moved quickly in late September have started to slow the rate of increase... — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 31, 2020

"Amongst other factors, this consideration will have to include whether any financial support will be available now as a result of steps in England, which would not be guaranteed to Scotland later."

The news comes ahead of a new tier system set to be introduced in Scotland from Monday, which will see localised restrictions throughout the country depending on an area's 'level'.

Each area has been given a number, from 0-4, which will determine the level of restrictions.

READ MORE: What tier am I? New local restrictions confirmed for your area

Ms Sturgeon stressed that people in Scotland should not be travelling to or from England at all, except for essential purposes.

She continued: "Most importantly, we urge everyone to comply with current restrictions, including on travel.

"People should not travel to or from level 3 areas in Scotland and for now, we are asking people not to travel to or from England at all, except for essential purposes.

"Above all, we will do our best - in difficult circumstances - to arrive at the best and most rational decisions we can, with the priority of protecting health and lives.

"And we will set out any decisions to the Scottish people and @ScotParl in as managed a way as possible."