Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90.

The multi-award-winning Scots actor was best known for defining James Bond, and was the first to bring the role to the big screen.

He is said to have died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas after a long illness.

He appeared in seven of the spy movies, and was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

Connery, from Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, also appeared as historical figures King Arthur, Robin Hood and Richard the Lionheart during his illustrious career.

The BBC reported the death of the actor, who celebrated his 90th birthday in August, on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement to the BBC, Connery's son, Jason, said he "had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him" when he died overnight.

He said: "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

"A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Tributes have flooded in for the actor, who Scotland's First Minister says is one of the nation's "best loved sons".

She said: “I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.

“Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent and sheer hard work, became an international film icon and one of the world’s most accomplished actors.

“Sean will be remembered best as James Bond – the classic 007 – but his roles were many and varied. He was a global legend but, first and foremost, a patriotic and proud Scot – his towering presence at the opening of the Scottish Parliament and in 1999 showed his love for the country of his birth.”

