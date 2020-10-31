People from across the world have paid tribute to famed Scots actor Sir Sean Connery after his family confirmed his death on Saturday.

The James Bond legend died at the age of 90, his family told the BBC.

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, paid tribute to the actor, and said he was one of the nation's "best loved sons".

READ MORE: James Bond actor dies aged 90

She wrote on Twitter: "I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.

"Sean was a lifelong advocate of an independent Scotland and those of us who share that belief owe him a great debt of gratitude.

5/ It was a privilege to have known Sean. When I last spoke to him it was clear even then that his health was failing - but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there. I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 31, 2020

"It was a privilege to have known Sean. When I last spoke to him it was clear even then that his health was failing - but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there. I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him.

"My thoughts and condolences are with Micheline, their children and all the family. RIP Sir Sean Connery."

The family of fellow Bond actor, Sir Roger Moore, said Connery was "the best ever James Bond".

They wrote on Twitter: "How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away.

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

"He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP"

Former First Minister Alex Salmond paid tribute to "the world's greatest Scot", and said he had the "privilege" of being his friend for more than thirty years.

He wrote: "The world's greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond.

"Sean Connery was all these things but much more."

Hugh Jackman paid tribute on Twitter: “I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.”

Author Matt Haig said: "Sean Connery was far more than Bond. He is incredible in The Rock, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Man Who Would Be King, Marnie and (my favourite) The Untouchables. Post Bond he really had an amazing hit rate, showing not just talent but great taste."

Ruth Davidson said: "I loved watching Bond movies with my dad. He raised me in the true religion that Sean Connery was the 'proper' 007. True film icon."