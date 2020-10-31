A further 24 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in Scotland.

Daily figures released from the Scottish government revealed the deaths from the virus, pushing the death toll to 2,843 ​​​​​.

In the last day, 1101 people tested positive for the virus.

Of the new cases, 374 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 317 in Lanarkshire, 121 in Lothian and 84 in Ayrshire and Arran.

As of midnight last night, 1149 were in hospital, with 80 in intensive care.