Tonight's GlasGLOW show has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions caused by Storm Aiden.
Organisers explained that barriers to ensure social distancing are likely to be affected by the strong gusts of wind.
The storm has already seen trains and ferries delayed, with a yellow weather warning in place until 7pm tonight.
GlasGLOW organisers said in a statement: "There are currently high winds, and whilst the gardens themselves are safe, we have lots of barriers throughout the gardens for social distancing, which are vulnerable to high winds.
"We're absolutely devastated to have to cancel, especially at short notice, but the wind has picked up to a level where we need to be cautious."
Ticket holders will receive an email with a refund but many punters were left disappointed by the announcement.
One person wrote: "Absolutely gutted. The only thing we've had to look forward to in months."
The event which is running until November 15 is sold out each night.
