A health board has said “appropriate action” would be taken amid claims nurses were among those flouting social distancing restrictions at a social gathering in the central belt.
It is understood three newly qualified nurses employed by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde were among who attended a 'gender reveal' house party in Clydebank.
Video footage of the gathering was shared on social media on Friday night and appeared to show around 20 people crammed into a house.
A Glasgow hospital employee said the video footage had angered staff.
She said: “The most heartbreaking thing about what happened is that NHS staff were involved.
“These people know first hand the horrors of what we're all going through each and every shift as cases mount up again, they should know better."
A spokeswoman for NHSGGC said: “NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde expects all our staff to adhere to the latest Scottish Government advice on social distancing throughout their daily lives.
"We reinforce this through regular briefings to all staff through our own internal communications with particular emphasis on keeping our patients and colleagues safe.”
“If staff members are known to have broken these guidelines, we take appropriate action.”
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers attended the house and there was “no party ongoing” but added: “Appropriate advice was given.”
