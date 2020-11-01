Hedonic adaptation is apparently a psychological condition where we return to our normal state of happiness (or in my case miserablism) after positive or negative events. So, you get a new car, partner, your team wins a trophy, you get a new job or a pay rise and then, after the brief period of elation, you return to just exactly the state you were in before. I’d call that normality, but then I’m not a psychologist.

Happiness is declining too, according to studies. The more we acquire the less pleased we are about it, apparently. That, if you’re living without clean water, or in abject poverty in Somalia, or you’re relying on Marcus Rashford to feed your kids, isn’t just wrong, it’s offensive First World nonsense.

A free online course from Yale University, The Science Of Wellbeing, claims to be just the tonic you need if your happiness is at a peep and you need to turn up the dial. Millions have signed up for the 10-week long sessions, but you’d never guess from the grumpy faces around you, if you can judge through the mask. It teaches you to rewire, create a new mindset or some such jargon that only Americans can properly appreciate.

There’s even a podcast spin-off, The Happiness Lab, which has been downloaded more than 10 million times and teaches you how to deal with pandemic-related stress.

I find a large Laphroaig and a good book does it for me.

Plastic people

Thousands of businesses may be on the verge of going bust because of the pandemic, but it appears to have saved one which earlier this year was on the point of bankruptcy.

In February, the Tupperware Corporation was half a billion dollars in debt, trading was dire, its stock lost half of its value overnight, trading at $3 when it had been at $90 at its peak.

Enter coronavirus. In June, Tupperware shipped more of its plastic food containers than in any month over the past 20 years. Then, on Wednesday, when the company reported sales had risen by one-fifth in its third quarter, shares jumped by 35 per cent in a day. Because of the virus more people are eating at home and keeping leftovers in the click-shut fridge boxes, rather than binning them. The inventor Earl Tupper must be rejoicing in his locked coffin.

Tupper – no relation to Alf, the Tough Of The Track – was working for the DuPont chemical company in 1946 when he invented the plastic container, refined from polyethylene slag, a by-product of the oil industry. But it was when he met up with Brownie Wise that the business, and Tupperware parties, took off.

Wise had been abandoned by her husband and struggled to meet her sick son’s medical bills so she started selling Tupperware from home, making over £900 a week, which is over £30k today. Tupper sited her as head of sales and the multi-million-dollar party plan business was born.

Tupper fell out with Wise and sacked her a decade later, before selling out the business for $16 million – which is about £200m today. Shortly after he divorced his wife, renounced US citizenships to avoid taxes, and bought an island off Costa Rica. The American Dream incarnate.

Tupperware shut its UK operations in 2003 because its direct selling was no longer working. But even that has changed. Sales reps are now hosting parties over Zoom. I don’t know how Sir David Attenborough feels about it, however.

Nursing grievance

LEST we ever forget. The number of nurses who have died in the coronavirus pandemic is now equal to the number of nurses who died in the First World War. The chief executive of the International Council of Nurses, Howard Catton, made this observation during the week.

The ICN’s analysis of global cases suggests that around 10 per cent of Covid cases involve healthcare workers. More than 20,000 worldwide have died.

Doctors in the NHS were awarded a pay rise by Rishi Sunak less than six months ago but nurses were excluded. Last month, MPs were given an above inflation £3,300 pay rise – which is more than experienced frontline nurses have been given in a decade, which doesn’t even keep abreast of inflation. I don’t hear any clapping about that.

What sauce

THE Department for International Trade triumphantly announced during the week the news that, following our trade deal with Japan, soy sauce would be cheaper. Some keen but misguided hack in the department, desperate to grab headlines, must have pointed out that a lot of it was used in The Great British Bake Off, hence the tweet. In a further tweet the twit revealed that the salty sauce would be zero tariff-rated, whereas under WTO terms – in the event of a no-deal Brexit – it would be six per cent dearer.

Wonderful news for chop suey connoisseurs. Except it’s a mistruth. OK, a downright lie. The vast majority of our soy sauce is manufactured in the EU, over 400 million litres a year coming from the village of Sappemeer in Groningen and the Kikkoman factory. So with no EU deal it will be 6% more expensive. There’s nothing like Kikkoman when he’s down.

Doggone it

Dogging used to be when you played truant – at least that was what it was called in the patois in the west of Scotland.

But now it appears to mean getting frisky al fresco, lewd and libidinous practices taking place outdoors and involving spectators.

Apparently it takes place in Gleniffer Braes Country Park and is the second-best thing to do in Paisley (is the first moving out?). And at Aberdeen Crematorium, which says something about the psychology of locals that I don’t want to explore. But surely not at Central Park, the home of Cowdenbeath FC, the mighty Blue Brazil! That’s sacrilege.

Where it most certainly does not occur is at Edinburgh’s Dalry Swim Centre, although it was listed as one of the capital’s seamy attractions in the online news magazine Edinburgh Live.

This clearly rankled with the centre because Edinburgh Live has just issued the most grovelling apology in history. “We believe the Swim Centre takes great care to ensure guest safety and that the Swim Centre provides a deeply valuable service to the local community,” it prostrated in just one of its mea culpas.

It didn’t stop the site replacing Dalry with Royal Terrace Gardens, which is apparently a dogging hotspot. In the interests of research I visited the dogginginglasgow website, where apparently the car park behind the Ranza Bar on Royston Road is the number one spot.

I just hope they’re observing the rules and wearing masks.