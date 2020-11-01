Michael Gove has defended the Government’s decision to introduce another national lockdown in England.

Mr Gove said it would be “foolish” to predict what would happen with the pandemic over the next four weeks after criticism that the regional approach failed to control the spread of coronavirus.

He told Sky that in early October it was “entirely possible” that the Government may have been able, using a regional approach, to “balance the need to combat the virus with keeping as much of the economy open as possible”.

But he said the original projections about the spread of coronavirus had underestimated it.

“At the time that our scientific and medical advisers were talking about the future spread of the virus, there were a number of people, entirely in good faith, who questioned that and well actually the situation has been worse than any of us expected, and that is why action is now required.”

READ MORE: England lockdown: Boris Johnson faces criticism for not acting faster

He added: “With a virus this malignant, and with its capacity to move so quickly, it would be foolish to predict with absolute certainty what will happen in four weeks’ time, when over the course of the last two weeks its rate, its infectiousness and its malignancy have grown.

“And so therefore of course we will review what requires to be done but we have a clear plan over the next four-week (period) to support the economy and to protect the NHS.”

The Cabinet minister also refused to rule out that the lockdown could be extended telling Sophy Ridge On Sunday that over November the Government would review the data, and that he hoped the reinfection rate would be “significantly reduced” by December 2.

When asked if the national lockdown could be extended, he replied: “Yes. We want to be in a position where we can – and I believe that this is likely to be the case – have an approach where if we bring down the rate of infection sufficiently we can reduce measures nationally and also reduce measures regionally.

“Because the regional approach is one that, wherever possible, we want to take because again we recognise it may be the case in the future that having reduced R below 1, having reduced national restrictions, we may see a specific upsurge in specific areas which will require specific regional measures.”

Gove also hinted that self-employed workers could be given additional financial support after the furlough scheme was extended for the duration of the new national lockdown.

The Cabinet Office Minister told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “The announcement about furlough that was made yesterday was about the extension of a scheme, that would have expired last night, throughout the rest of this month.

“And the Chancellor and his team are looking at every aspect of economic support and more will be said in the days ahead about how we provide it.”

Former chief scientific adviser Sir Mark Walport described the latest lockdown in England as “definitely” better late than never, but said it was “obviously a possibility” that these restrictions could last longer than the first lockdown.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge: “The lockdown is not as severe as it was first time round, so the only way to know is to see how quickly the new cases start dropping.

“As we know, there’s a lag between the case developing, hospitalisation and the horrible consequences of severe illness or death.

“It’s unlikely this time to come down quite as fast as it did during the first lockdown because we have got schools open.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Tier 0-4: Which Covid restriction level is your local area in?

He added: “I think the virus is sublimely indifferent as to what day of the week it is and indeed whether it’s Christmas or any other festivals, so it does seem a bit unlikely that it’s going to be a completely normal Christmas, that’s for sure.”

The British Medical Association praised the Government’s decision to put England into a second national lockdown, but said a “clear exit strategy” was now needed.

They also said it was “regrettable that warnings from Sage were not actioned as long ago as 21 September”.

It said in a statement: “We know this will be painful for the public, but the alternative of a health service with overfull hospitals unable to treat seriously ill patients would have been devastating. What is vital now is a clear exit strategy.

“We cannot afford to have a repeat of the first lockdown which was followed by a rebound surge in infection, impacts on the nation’s mental health, where the economy is made even more fragile and where the NHS and its workers teeter on the verge of collapse because of delays, confusing rules and guidance that doesn’t work.”

It added: “This lockdown period must also be used ensure we develop a fit for purpose test and trace programme with the capacity and responsiveness to promptly isolate those with infection to contain spread.

“This will need investment in local public health teams and an end the fragmented outsourcing arrangements that have failed to deliver at scandalous cost.

“The public must not be expected to suffer and sacrifice so much again. It is vital that this lockdown is followed by a coherent and effective infection prevention strategy to keep this dreadful virus under control.”