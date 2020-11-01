FIFA has been asked to investigate a party leaflet from Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross after one of his party leaflets included an image of himself as a match official.

The Daily Record reports Ross could face a ban from football over whether or not the MP has broken strict neutrality rules after a complaint was made by a member of the Scottish Football Supporters Association.

If found guilty, Ross could face a suspension from football according to reports, with Swiss referee Kurt Rothlisberger suspended from the game for three months in 1995 after promoting his position as a Fifa referee to campaign to win a seat in the Swiss parliament.

The complaint over the leaflet from Ross, which was sent to every household in Scotland said: “I want FIFA to launch an investigation and deal with this matter as a matter of urgency, given that we are now in an election cycle in our country.

“This leaflet has been distributed by the political party that Mr Ross leads. It has been sent to households throughout Scotland and it clearly shows him using his image as a FIFA official to try and benefit himself and his organisation with this endorsement.”

The leaflet was sent to every household in Scotland

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “Douglas will be happy to clarify matters with FIFA and is not aware of any concerns from the association.”

The SNP’s depute leader, Keith Brown, said: Douglas Ross is brazenly attempting to trade on his football connections to try to curry favour with voters. His political leaflets clearly show him in his linesman gear in what Fifa must regard as a flagrant breach of their rules on political neutrality. It’s desperate.”

Scottish Labour MSP Neil Findlay was also critical saying: “Using any logo in this manner without appropriate permission would appear to show an error of judgment.”

Andy Smith, chairman of the Scottish Football Supporters Association, told The Daily Record: “We were contacted by one of our members who wanted to register this as a complaint.

“We recommended that in the first instance he talk with the SFA and, if need be, take it to Fifa, which we know operates a confidential reporting process for such matters.”

Ross who serves as a linesman will be in action today in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Earlier this year he was involved in a political row after he missed a VJ Day service to work as a linesman at a football match.