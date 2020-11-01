New lockdown restrictions for England are the latest measures brought in for the UK to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail will close until December 2 from Thursday, with people told to stay at home unless they have a specific reason to leave.

The new measures have prompted many Scots to ask what they mean for them.

New restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated yesterday that she would not hesitate to introduce further measures in Scotland if necessary, but said that ultimately the decision would be based on the circumstances north of the border.

READ MORE: In full: Nicola Sturgeon responds to PM's announcement on national lockdown in England

She said the Scottish Government will consider data on the spread of coronavirus "in the coming days", and that developments in England will be taken into consideration.

Reacting to the PM's announcement yesterday, she said: "We will carefully consider the impact of today’s announcement in England - however, we will continue to take decisions that reflect circumstances in Scotland.

"We are monitoring the spread of the virus in all parts of Scotland on a daily basis to assess if, to what extent and at what speed the slowdown is continuing. We will not hesitate to increase the level of protection either locally or nationally if required."

Furlough

A key point of the Prime Minister's announcement last night was that the furlough scheme would be extended throughout November.

It has raised questions as to whether the additional financial support will be made available in Scotland, and it is something that Ms Sturgeon has been quick to address and seek clarity over.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to seek clarity over furlough extension amid England lockdown

She said: “We expect to have further discussion in the coming days about the scope of additional financial support being made available.

“A crucial point for us is whether support on the scale announced for English businesses is available for Scottish businesses now or if we needed to impose further restrictions later – or if it is only available if Scotland has a full lockdown at the same time as a lockdown in England."

Scots have been told not to travel to England except for "essential purposes".

Ms Sturgeon said: “We are also asking that people do not travel to England, or from England into Scotland unless absolutely essential, just as we are also asking people not to go to Northern Ireland or to Wales.

“We know that these restrictions are difficult, but public health and preventing the spread of the virus must come first.”

Similarly, people in England have been told to stay at home, and so travel from England to Scotland will be limited to essential reasons only.