YOUR article about the Ferguson’s ferry fiasco (“Delayed £250m ferries ‘too big’”, October 25) lays bare some of the disturbing truths about this affair. Martin Williams has accurately reflected the views of the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee. The quality of its views and its careful analysis of facts is in sharp contrast to the opinion-based and mistaken judgments that dominate every layer of official thinking starting with Scottish ministers for transport, down to and including from the time the Scottish Government arranged for Clyde Blowers to acquire the shipyard.

The Mull and Iona Ferry Committee made a written submission to the current inquiry into the construction and procurement of ferry vessels in Scotland. There are 49 other submissions on the website of the inquiry. They indicate that the general public contains people with more wisdom and deeper and wider knowledge than those who wasted so much public money. They question the reasoning, judgements and decisions of The Scottish Government, Transport Scotland, the CalMac/David MacBrayne quango, and FMEL.

It is right to label all this as a fiasco. It is the consequence of creating an inept, clumsy, over-inflated column of bureaucracies, all of it funded by tax-payers whose access to the truth in Government and quango papers is obstructed by redactions aimed at protecting the guilty.

The blame for creating this dinosaur lies with the succession of cabinet secretaries for transport, who allowed its spending hence its waste to grow whilst its intelligence declined. It should be asked why they have been so ineffective. The possibilities are they didn’t really care about the matter but didn’t want to say so; or there is no money and politicians can’t admit it; or the politicians are simply not up to the job and hope not to be found out.

In this case the latter probably dominates. The outcome of their lack of ability is two over-sized, over-manned, over-complex, part-complete ferries, the ruination of a shipyard and its reputation, and a bill for completing them that exceeds even the original inflated contract value.

Martin Williams has done a public service. Major changes are desperately needed and the rich vein of material in the submissions should be used to bring it about.

Barbara Fraser, Edinburgh

GIVE ISLANDERS THEIR SAY

I READ with interest the concerns of the Mull and Iona and Arran Ferry " that the ferries designed for island routes are too big for the islands they will serve ("Delayed £250m ferries ‘too big’", October 25).

When the two ferries now under construction are finally completed Islay has been assured by Transport Scotland that it will be next in line. I understand the current thinking, and whether it originates with Caledonian Macbrayne or Caledonian Maritime Assets I cannot say, is that all future ferries on main routes should be 100 metres long to make them interchangeable. That would be fine, and very sensible, if all ports were similar, but they are not.

If the promised ferry to replace the 34-year-old MV Hebridean Isles on the Islay route has to adhere to the 100 metre standard the piers at Kennacraig, Port Askaig and Port Ellen will all have to be altered to take it. MV Finlaggan, which currently serves the island along with the Hebridean Isles, is 89.9 metres long. Keeping the replacement to that length, just one metre less, would save money, and crucially, time.

If Calmac, CMal, Transport Scotland, and the Scottish Government listen to the concerns from Mull and Arran raised by Martin Williams they must concede there should be a place at the table for the island concerned when decisions about a new ferry are made. Not a token, but one with an equal voice to the others.

Catriona Bell, Bridgend, Islay.

WHERE IS THE TRANSPARENCY?

MARTIN Williams's superb report on Scotland's "ferry fiasco” provided great detail on a potential £250 million financial disaster.

Turn over a couple of pages and Mr Williams has another exclusive – the failure of renewables manufacturer BiFab and the likely cost to taxpayers of £52m ("Revealed: BiFab is facing collapse", October 25).

What is even more alarming is that the words "closed group" and "secret guarantee" are used regarding the decision-making on these deals.

Where is the transparency of Government?

I want to know which ministers are involved in the negotiating process, the experts or officials they liaise with, and why they came to the decisions they did.

Then I can discover why those members of the Scottish Parliament are qualified to fork out millions of pounds for ferries the local communities say are too big, costly, and not appropriate.

Andy Stenton, Glasgow G1.

ELOUQUENCE PROVIDES NO COMFORT

IT was with despair that I read Ruth Marr's letter (October 25) praising the First Minister for being voted the fifth most “eloquent” politician in the world and deriding the Prime Minister for being “muffling and waffling” . If you have lost a loved one who was moved to a care home from hospital without the proper protection being provided then I would think it would give no one the slightest crumb of comfort that the news of the numerous deaths were intimated by a “clear calm and compassionate” First Minister or a “muffling and waffling” Prime Minister.

Both governments were guilty of making horrendous errors of judgement at the start of this pandemic and that is what the many bereaved will remember and hold them to task for not the grammatical delivery.

Robert Heeps, Longcroft.

CONTEXT IS VITAL IN LOOKING AT HISTORY

DONALD Trump is no doubt a particularly unpleasant figure whose politics based on fear and hate are unlikely to find favour with people of a more reflective temperament. Mr Trump's character, however, is neither here nor there when attempting to assess his impact on American society and the wider world. Much more important, and difficult, is to seek to explain his origins and the forces which brought him to power. This emphasis on attempting to understand actual events, however, is one that modern society with its stress on instant judgements, celebrity and individuals is ill equipped to carry out.

Many Scots remain obsessed with Margaret Thatcher and she remains a hate figure for many people. But the preoccupation with the individual leads to a failure to understand the context in which she emerged as one of the most important figures in British and Scottish political history. What happened in Britain in the 1970s? What factors led to de-industrialisation? Why did the trade unions lose the great struggles of the period? How did we become a more secular society?

Many Scots remain obsessed with the Jacobite myth, with the Young Chevalier and the Prince in the Heather. But what did the Jacobites stand for in political, religious and national terms? These are certainly complex questions and ones which history based on the Great Man or Woman thinking cannot begin to answer.

Professor Sir Tom Devine is right to be exasperated with current attitudes to Henry Dundas, and his concern to place the individual in a historic context is the work of serious history ("TV show's 'miserable failure'", October 25). Nor is this an academic matter, greater knowledge of authentic history will allow us to carry out a more critical analysis of our own times.

Brian Harvey, Hamilton.

PLAQUE MUST BE UNBIASED

SIR Tom Devine is correct in stating that any information plaque attached to the statue of Henry Dundas in Edinburgh should be accurate and unbiased, however much we may disapprove of the man and his actions, whether in relation to the Atlantic slave trade, the transporation of political reformers like Thomas Muir, or his egregious abuse of power.

It is a matter of record that Dundas defended the enslaved man Joseph Knight at Edinburgh's Court of Session in 1777, his summing-up statement to the bench ending with the impassioned words "human nature, my Lords, spurns at the thought of slavery among any of our species". There is no objective justification whatever in excluding this fact from the plaque, as is currently proposed.

As a young student Martin Luther King, in The Purpose of Education, wrote that we should resist allowing our minds "to become invaded by legions of half-truths, prejudices, and propaganda". If the City of Edinburgh Council approves the wording of the plaque as stated, they will be betraying both the letter and spirit of that wise injunction by perpetrating a half truth.

Henry Dundas should be nobody's hero, but the fact that he was responsible for securing Joseph Knight's freedom should not be concealed simply because it doesn't suit someone's agenda.

David J Black, Edinburgh.

PRICE OF PETTINESS

THE pettiness of this Westminster Government is pitiful.

No matter how it defends its stance against providing free meals for kids from families below the poverty line, it shows itself up as uncaring and crass.

As the song says, little things mean a lot and the provision of free meals, adding not much to the money already spent to keep the country afloat during this crisis, would have resonated well amongst the electorate.

A sure-footed administration would have been ahead of the game in demonstrating its willingness to accommodate such a policy which would have afforded it good publicity in the eyes of the general public at minimal cost.

Shame on those who have been too blind to see to the needs of those who need such comfort in these difficult times.

Marcus Rashford pointed the way ahead for them on this matter but, out of party political partisanship, this Government could not bring itself to allow a continuation of free meal provision during school holidays for the foreseeable future of this pandemic,

The price it will have to pay will be incalculable in electoral terms.

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.